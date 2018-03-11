Planning progresses with school projects

DOBSON — School officials have met with architects to nail down problem areas for three schools that will be renovated next year.

Mountain Park, Dobson and Franklin elementary schools are on tap for repairs as part of the first of three phases of construction work over the coming years.

Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, said the school system is working with Walter Robbs of Winston-Salem to do all three projects. A 53-year-old firm, Walter Robbs has designed several well-known projects in that city including Reynolds Plaza, One Triad Park and renovation of the 1929 Reynolds Building.

Its work with schools includes the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, the College of Textiles facility at N.C. State University, the Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest and school facilities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district, according to information from the firm.

Reeves said he and his staff met with the architects first. Then Reeves met with the principals of the three elementary schools to get their feedback and discuss what they perceived as the biggest needs. He said he included talks with others such as teachers of the exceptional-children classes and nutrition staff for those specialized needs.

Reeves and his staff now have met with Walter Robbs a second time to convey and prioritize these needs.

The next step is contracting for site surveys to be completed, he said. Two of the three surveys should be done by the end of the week, and hopefully the third will be finished soon thereafter.

Probably after spring break, Walter Robbs will have some people come to Surry County to speak with the school board, he said.

And the firm can hear some further feedback from the individual school-improvement teams before digging into the real design work, he added.

“We value our people’s input, so we are seeking their comments on the front end,” Reeves said.

Aging facilities

While the district and the architect firm haven’t announced the scope of the projects yet, a look at the Facility Needs Survey from a couple of years ago shows the age of the buildings.

At Mountain Park, the media/arts building is one of the oldest school buildings in the county, finished in 1947. According to a facility needs survey presented in September 2015, the building was graded as “poor” condition.

The classroom building came in 1951, the cafeteria in 1957 and the gym in 1968; all three were listed as fair.

Dobson Elementary’s fine arts building is the oldest construction on that campus, built in 1950. The 4,000-square-foot structure was graded “poor” condition. The cafeteria and classroom areas were part of the 1954 construction, with the gym built in 1963. Both were listed as being in fair condition.

The facility survey says Franklin’s two-story building was finished in 1952. The primary building followed in 1957 and the gym in 1962. All three were graded as fair condition.

Dobson Elementary added an office building in 1991, while Franklin and Mountain Park each built one in 1996. All are considered in good condition.

Planned budgeting

The county Board of Commissioners gave its initial approval of the renovation last year when it agreed to include design costs in the current fiscal budget.

This expense was included in a recent $8.2 million bond issuance that will also pay for design work for Elkin High School’s gym, renovation work on converting a former Pike building into a Mount Airy City Schools headquarters, and renovations of the historic Dobson courthouse and Dobson Plaza (the former Lowes/Just Save location).

When working on that issuance last month, county officials said that about $28 million is expected to be borrowed next year to do the work on these three elementary schools and the Elkin gym.

At that time, officials estimated that work at Mountain Park Elementary could run $7.5 million, and Dobson and Franklin elementary schools could cost another $6 million each.

Recent work

The school district already has been doing some upkeep on the three schools.

A year ago, the school board approved the low bidder on replacing the HVAC chiller at Dobson Elementary for a bid of $54,100.

Mountain Park and Franklin were two of six schools needing paving work. That total project for all six came to $134,244.

Mountain Park also had a hard surface paved for a playground area.

Another issue were leaky roofs at two schools: Copeland and Mountain Park. Allied Roofing came in with the low bid of $37,740 for Mountain Park.

Three schools could run nearly $20 million

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

