Wade Chilton

Wade Johnson Chilton, age 77, of Ararat, passed away on March 7, 2018, at his home. He was born on April 19, 1940, in Surry County to the late Jasper Solomon Chilton and Eliza Johnson Chilton. Mr. Chilton is survived by his loving wife, Carol Key Chilton; three sons and daughter-in-law, Chad M. (Brandi) Chilton, Charles "Chuck" Chilton, and Christopher N. Chilton; and seven grandchildren, Lexi Brim, Cami Chilton, C. J. Chilton, Kaitlin Chilton, Gracie Chilton, Chris Chilton, Jr., and Katie Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Solomon Chilton and Eliza Johnson Chilton; a sister, Ruth Ann Whitaker; and five brothers, Bishop, Paul, Kenneth, Edsel, and Herbert Chilton. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 9, 2018, at Pine Hill Church at 3 p.m. with Rev. Michael Thames and Rev. Ray Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 and Mount Airy VFW Post 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.