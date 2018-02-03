Class to teach winter gardening basics

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Community College is offering a winter gardening workshop Feb. 26 to help folks learn to get more from their garden plot throughout the year.

According to organizers, the goal of the workshop is to change participants’ perspectives to see growing produce as a year-round endeavor thereby improving their growing capabilities in order to provide healthy, harvested produce to eat, not only in the warmer months, but throughout the year.

“While most people think producing is a spring and summer activity, there are many things that are grown during the winter and early spring,” workshop instructor Jamie Renzi explained. “The workshop will help students to become more confident about growing in the winter season.”

The gardening workshop will delve deep into winter growing by not only covering which crops can thrive in the cold winter months, but also explaining methods for preserving the bounty of a winter harvest by freezing or drying. Additionally, students will proactively plan ahead by discussing various early spring crops that can be started soon.

Renzi is a passionate horticulturist and SCC alumna. She received her Sustainable Horticulture certificate from Surry, and subsequently her love of growing coupled with her enthusiasm for clean foods free of chemicals led Renzi to join Surry’s staff as an instructor for many continuing education workshops like the upcoming winter gardening.

The course will meet on Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

Advance registration and payment of $20 are required for the winter garden workshop. The class may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call (336) 386-3618. To follow the horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.