SCC offers law officer training

Anyone interested in a career focused on community service soon will have a chance for some in-depth training and an up-close look at what such a career could be like.

That comes with enrolling in Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program held at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy, of the newly renamed Surry County Government Resource Center, which also houses the EMS headquarters.

The training regimen is a 696-hour program that is designed to prepare entry level individuals with the cognitive and physical skills to become certified police officers and deputy sheriffs in the state of North Carolina.

A number of local law enforcement officers have successfully completed this program as their first foray into law enforcement training and work.

Anyone desiring to become sworn law enforcement officers in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the NC Criminal Justice Standards/NC Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

The coursework offers classroom exercises, physical training, and a combination of work as identified by local and state law enforcement agencies as critical to a graduate’s knowledge and ability base.

The college schedules three BLET courses each year year. Day Course I will run from Jan. 22 through June 15 and will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 evenings from 1 to 10 p.m. The Night Course and Day Course II will begin in the spring and summer respectively.

While enrolled in Surry’s BLET program, graduate Cody Smith spoke highly of the training he received.

“It’s a blast, I haven’t regretted doing this one day since I started,” Smith said recently.

Smith completed the college’s program in December 2016 and graduated with a position at the Mount Airy Police Department already secured.

Contact Surry’s Director of Law Enforcement Programs Ron Hill at (336) 386-3292 or Sandy Wall at (336) 386-3202 to set up an interview appointment and begin the application process. Follow the BLET program on Facebook @surryblet.

