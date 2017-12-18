Shoals penny drive enough for 5 Angels

The third grade at Shoals Elementary School holds an annual penny drive to help them raise money to sponsor Angels from the Angel Tree.

This year was no different, with third graders raising enough moneyh to sponsor five angels this year with the help of their parents and the community.

Students were given chores to do at home to earn money for the Angel Tree.

“We were very blessed to have the Shoals PTO along with local churches help us with this giving opportunity,” the school said in a written statement about the program. “Third grade students learned valuable life lessons and understand how important it is to give back to the community.“