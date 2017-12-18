Shoals penny drive enough for 5 Angels

The third grade at Shoals Elementary School holds an annual penny drive to help them raise money to sponsor Angels from the Angel Tree.
This year was no different, with third graders raising enough moneyh to sponsor five angels this year with the help of their parents and the community.
Students were given chores to do at home to earn money for the Angel Tree.
“We were very blessed to have the Shoals PTO along with local churches help us with this giving opportunity,” the school said in a written statement about the program. “Third grade students learned valuable life lessons and understand how important it is to give back to the community.“
Third graders Mylee Turney, Abigail Jennings, and Yulianna Gomez, along with teacher Kim Clayton, wrap one of the presents for the Angel Tree children.
Jayna Lowe, Emily Hazelwood, Yaquelin Juarez-Roriguez, Gracie Sechrist, Isaac Ruiz-Angel, Max Short, Brendon Mikolics, Jesse Whitaker, and Madailyn Aldridge work on wrapping Angel Tree presents.
Shoals Elementary School third graders Serenity Edwards, Lacy Crump, Josie Baker, and Zane Elliott smile for the camera as they wrap Angel Tree presents.