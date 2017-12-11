Chamber seeking award nominees

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is hoping to recognize someone who has played a significant role in, as the organization says, making “Mount Airy/Surry County a better place in which to live and work.”

And the chamber is looking for a little help.

The organization is seeking nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year, an award given out during the chamber’s annual meeting. This year that is scheduled for Jan. 25.

“Nominees should have clearly demonstrated leadership and hard work that have made Mount Airy/Surry County a better place in which to live and work,” according to the chamber’s recent announcement it was seeking the nominations. The award criteria includes someone “who is a visionary, a leader…(a) supporter of education, community ambassador…and involved in the community. “

The chamber adds that the nominees should be people who are “highly respected,” and individuals who have “track records of ongoing involvement (either by membership or on committee, etc.) in the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.”

Careers of nominees should be in the areas of business, industry and public service but are not limited to these career areas. Executives or employees of non-profit organizations, elected officials or candidates for elected office and individuals who have previously held elected office are eligible for the award.

The Citizen of the Year has been presented by the Chamber every year since 1962. The winner of the 2016 Citizen of the Year was Catrina Alexander, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Mount Airy. Other previous winners of the award have included business leaders, elected officials, community leaders and individuals from various other fields.

Persons interested in nominating someone as the 2017 Citizen of the Year should contact Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins for a nomination form. Collins can be contacted via email at randy@mtairyncchamber.org, or by calling the chamber at 336-786-6116. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Dec. 29. Questions on the award can be directed to Collins.

In addition to Alexander, other recent winners include Ben Cooke in 2015, Berta Glenn Springthorpe in 2014, Alan Connolly in 2013, Deidre Rogers in 2012, Carol Burke in 2011, Charlie and Ed Shelton in 2010, Kate Appler in 2009, Mike Bowman in 2008 and Virginia Rogers in 2007. Joe Johnson Sr. won the first award in 1962.