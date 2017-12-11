Pilot Mountain 5th graders visit magnet school

Fifth grade students from Pilot Mountain Elementary recently visited the Meadowview Magnet Middle School Science Institute to continue learning about the human body.

The students have studied the systems of the human body in science class and were eager to use the variety of hands-on materials the Science Institute had to offer.

The fifth graders were split into groups and rotated through centers, while they explored all the different systems. Using microscopes to look at tissue and cells as well as putting x-ray photos together like a puzzle were just two of the fun activities they did.

They also used an iPad to see the human heart in 3-D, which was the overall favorite of the fifth graders. Teachers even got in on the fun. Daniel Bowman was particularly excited and transformed himself into “Dr. Bowman” with his doctor coat.