Schools closing early


Both Mount Airy City and Surry County schools are closing early today because of the continuing snowfall.

City schools are closing at 12:30 p.m., with students who drive to school released at noon. The schools will serve lunch before dismissal, according to the system’s website.

Surry County is also sending students home at 12:30, according to that system’s website. All school-related activities, such as sporting events, for tonight and Saturday are cancelled.

There was no word on the city school site as to whether any sporting events will be cancelled.

