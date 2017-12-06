Posted on by

Flat Rock names honor roll students


Flat Rock Elementary School recently released its first quarter honor roll.

The following students have made the A Honor Roll:

Fifth grade: Jordan Goad, Tandin Gunter, Davin Nguyen, and Juan Rico;

Fourth grade: McKenzie Badgett, Jordin Beasley, Nalah Benitez, Gracelyn Cain, Ilihanie Caro, Haston Cooke, McKenly Fallaw, Angie Guarneros, Allie Harrell, Adrianna Hornaday, Leigha Kernodle, Jamin Martinez-Guarneros, Gabriela Vargas;

Third grade: Emma Davis, Bowen Gammons, Jayden Radford, and Ada Wright.

The following students have made the A/B Honor Roll:

Fifth grade: Cheyenne Alligood, Cody Burkhart, Madyson Collins, Valeria Diaz Chavez, Olivia Dooley, Fayonna George, Edwyn Gonzalez, Miranda Hernandez-Balderas, Susana Hernandez-Chiquito, Melva Hughes, Aujhanea Mills, Ricardo Nieto-Hernandez, Kassie Toney;

Fourth grade: Sayde Armenta, Keidon Brown, Amari Goodwin, Travis Harrell, Andrew Howell, Alexander Levesque, Javier Nieto, Raiden Warner;

Third grade: Robert Carson Ayers, Kyleigh Badgett, Matthew Bowman, Elizabeth Brannock, Alli Cox, Kyra France, Barack Galloway, Timothy Aiden Hopkins, Aleigha Kingsbury, Matthew Lawson, Xzavier Light, Shyanne McCraw, and Alex Spainhour.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:13 pm |    

Local native is worldwide leader of church

Local native is worldwide leader of church
5:50 pm |    

Guardians ad Litem volunteers sworn in

Guardians ad Litem volunteers sworn in
7:31 am |    

Smart Start receives funding to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across NC

Smart Start receives funding to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across NC
comments powered by Disqus