Flat Rock names honor roll students

Flat Rock Elementary School recently released its first quarter honor roll.

The following students have made the A Honor Roll:

Fifth grade: Jordan Goad, Tandin Gunter, Davin Nguyen, and Juan Rico;

Fourth grade: McKenzie Badgett, Jordin Beasley, Nalah Benitez, Gracelyn Cain, Ilihanie Caro, Haston Cooke, McKenly Fallaw, Angie Guarneros, Allie Harrell, Adrianna Hornaday, Leigha Kernodle, Jamin Martinez-Guarneros, Gabriela Vargas;

Third grade: Emma Davis, Bowen Gammons, Jayden Radford, and Ada Wright.

The following students have made the A/B Honor Roll:

Fifth grade: Cheyenne Alligood, Cody Burkhart, Madyson Collins, Valeria Diaz Chavez, Olivia Dooley, Fayonna George, Edwyn Gonzalez, Miranda Hernandez-Balderas, Susana Hernandez-Chiquito, Melva Hughes, Aujhanea Mills, Ricardo Nieto-Hernandez, Kassie Toney;

Fourth grade: Sayde Armenta, Keidon Brown, Amari Goodwin, Travis Harrell, Andrew Howell, Alexander Levesque, Javier Nieto, Raiden Warner;

Third grade: Robert Carson Ayers, Kyleigh Badgett, Matthew Bowman, Elizabeth Brannock, Alli Cox, Kyra France, Barack Galloway, Timothy Aiden Hopkins, Aleigha Kingsbury, Matthew Lawson, Xzavier Light, Shyanne McCraw, and Alex Spainhour.