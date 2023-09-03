Real Estate Transfers

Hints of autumn riding on wings of August

As August wings its way out, there is a hint of autumn in the air each evening as the sun begins to set on the western horizon. The colors of red, yellow, pink, purple and burgundy tint the sky as the sun goes down on the western tree line. As we move toward September, the sunsets will become even more colorful as the days become shorter. Another hint of autumn is the temperatures are more comfortable with less humidity and a noticeable nip as the sun goes down. There is a glow of gold in the leaves of the maple and a hint of red in the dogwood berries. The season of autumn is less than one month away and the garden is ready for the cool weather vegetables to grow.

August fogs and thinking snow

Only five more days remain in August, we hope you have been adding up the numbers and density of all the fogs in the month and whether they were light, medium, of heavy. The activity of doing this each morning will mentally relieve some of the heat of August. Just the thought of snow all during the month is a very cool thought. My Northampton County grandma must have been thinking daily thoughts of snow in winter when she counted the fogs in August back in the 1950s. Those were the days before there were many air conditioners and any cool thought must have been welcome. Another cool thought as the month of August winds down is purchasing a durable snow shovel made of lightweight aluminum. Most hardware stores are well stocked with them such as Home Depot, Lowe’s Improvement, and Ace Hardware. Snow shovels made of aluminum are lightweight and will be easier to pick up snow without it sticking to the shovel. The aluminum weighs less than vinyl or plastic. They are a great investment even in the final days of August and you will be ready when the first snow falls.

As August ends, let the turnips begin

The soil should soon be cooling off as of as September arrives. This great vegetable of autumn and winter needs to be sown as the days of August end. They are a root crop and need quite a few months to produce an abundant harvest all during late autumn and through the winter. The purple top is the best variety and the most cold hardy. They will thrive well in the cool soil of the September garden. They will have very few insect pests and hopefully plenty of autumn showers. Sow turnip seed lightly in a furrow about three inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow. Lightly sow the turnip seed and cover seed with another layer of peat moss. Apply a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on each side of the furrow. Tamp down soil on top of the row with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. Use the water word in shower mode to add moisture to the turnip row when no rain is in the forecast. Side dress with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food once a month and hill the Plant-Tone into the soil on both sides of the row.

Making an upside down baked pizza

This is an unusual pizza because the crust is soft and on top of the pizza and not the bottom. It is more like a pie pizza. It is easy to prepare and the kids will love it. We really like it because the cheese and pepperoni become a filling rather than a topping. To prepare this unusual pie, you will need one pound of ground round, one sweet green bell pepper, one jar Ragu spaghetti sauce, one large onion, two eight ounce packs finely shredded mozzarella cheese, two packs of pepperoni or Johnsonville sliced bratwurst, one can mushroom pieces, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon black pepper, two teaspoon’s Italian seasoning, one teaspoon celery seed, one large can of frozen crescent rolls, and one stick light margarine (melted). Dice the onion and bell pepper and run through the blender in grate mode. Add them to the ground round along with the mushrooms. Simmer the mixture for five or six minutes. Add the celery seed, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and stir in the Ragu sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer five minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Spread the pepperoni or bratwurst slices on the sauce mixture. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top of the pepperoni or bratwurst. Unroll the crescent roll dough and lay on top of the cheese. Bake as directed by directions on the crescent roll container. Crust will be golden brown. Melt the stick of light margarine and spread over the crust.

Relaxing on the porch during late summer

As August winds its way to its last few days, the front porch is now a comfortable place to spend time in middle of the afternoon enjoying a pleasant pre-autumn breeze and basking in the lower humidity, Carolina blue skies, and marshmallow clouds. This is only a prelude of what is in store as we will soon celebrate the arrival of September and the advent of the season of autumn.

Time to set out broccoli, collards, cabbage

With less humidity and heat as well as lower temperatures along with the days getting shorter by a minute each evening, cool weather vegetables of the cole family can now be set out. They are cold-hardy vegetables that will thrive all winter. They will have very few insects to bother them. Most hardwares, nurseries, and garden centers now have these plants in stock in six and nine-packs. They will thrive in cooler temperatures as we move into September. Set out broccoli, cabbage, and collards in a furrow about six inches deep and spread a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow. Set the plants at least two feet apart and place another layer of peat moss or Black Kow composted cow manure around the plants. Apply a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow. Use the water wand in shower mode to moisten the plant rows when there is no rain in the forecast. Apply Garden-Tone organic vegetable food once each month by side-dressing the row and hill up soil on each side of the row. Keep soil up as plants continue grow to provide them with support from autumn and winter winds.

Autumn care for the azalea bushes

The beautiful green foliage of the azalea bushes need attention as the season of autumn draws near. They can now be shaped and trimmed and fed with an application of Holly-Tone organic evergreen food or Miracle-Gro liquid azalea food mixed with prescribed amount of water. Azaleas can later be mulched with a layer of composted leaves.

Spinach and creasy greens unsung in garden

These two greens are taken for granted in most gardens. They were always a part of my grandma’s garden in Northampton County. The “pot likker” from the creasy greens was a real treat when the greens were seasoned with country ham. She would boil the creasy greens until the stems were very tender and then chopped with a food chopper, creasy seed and spinach seed can be purchased at old-fashioned hardware’s and cost about the same as other greens. Creasy and spinach seem to perform better when broadcasted in a patch or bed.

The line up of cool weather crops is long

The autumn garden is fun and carefree because not many weeds grow when the weather gets colder. There are also few insect enemies and pests to hinder them. The list of cool weather vegetables includes Siberian kale, spinach, turnips, turnip greens, curly mustard, onion sets, creasy greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, and mixed greens. They can all be planted and set out soon within the next two or three weeks. They will produce in late autumn and all through winter.

Siberian kale is the best of greens

Siberian kale is now one of America’s tasty greens because they can be eaten raw with vinaigrette dressing or steamed as a green or chopped and made into a salad. They are winter-hardy, sweet, and tender. They love the winter and can be harvested when snow is on the ground. They can also be processed in quart mason jars and enjoyed all year long.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Home Bodies.” The pest control employee called one of his customers and said, “Mrs. Johnson, your check for our work just came back.” “We are now even,” Mrs. Johnson said, “So are the ants you were supposed to exterminate.”

“Money and love of Money.” Terry: “Why didn’t you marry that pretty girl you were dating? Perry: “Well, things were going great until I told her about my rich uncle. Now she has became my aunt!”

“Love words.” Talk is cheap because the supply exceeds demand.

“Slow process.” Who invented the first airplane that didn’t fly? The Wrong brothers.

“Timely subject.” The doctor told the patient, “I know what makes you tick, but I can’t figure out what makes you chime every hour.”

When a blue moon turns to gold

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the month began with a Full Sturgeon Moon and we near the end of August with a Full Blue Moon. These events occur every few years. They are special events and only occur when there is a full moon very early in the month and a month with 31 days makes it easier to have a blue moon.