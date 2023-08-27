Surry County Most Wanted

August 26, 2023
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mount Airy’s Class of 2024 picked up its first-ever win over East Surry on Aug. 25 – doing so in convincing fashion.
The Granite Bears moved to 2-0 on the season with the 49-0 victory.
Six rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, two 2-point conversions and four PATs contributed to the most lopsided shut out in the rivalry’s 59 meetings. The previous record belonged to the 1971 game that Mount Airy won 48-0 (via Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel).
The defending 1A State Champions have outscored opponents 107-0 through just two games.
The visiting Bears went off for 409 total yards while holding the Cards to 107. Mount Airy scored on seven of its first eight drives, with the exception being a missed field goal at the end of the second quarter, and only punted once.
Mount Airy only had two drives span more than five plays.
Similar to the team’s week one matchup against North Surry, Mount Airy showed versatility in the ground game as eight players had at least one carry and four players scored at least one rushing touchdown. Mario Revels and Caleb Reid each had two rushing touchdowns on two and four carries, respectively, while Taeshon Martin and Tyler Mason each found the end zone once.
The Bears’ remaining touchdown came in the form of a 63-yard pass from Ian Gallimore to Walker Stroup.
The young Cardinals squad drops to 0-2 after opening the season against two state championship contenders.
East Surry started the night with a three-and-out after a big sack from Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy, then Mount Airy scored its opening touchdown three plays later. A penalty called on Mount Airy after the touchdown pushed the visitors back for the PAT, which proved costly as the kick sailed wide of the uprights.
The flag was just one of five penalties called on the Bears in the game. Two of the penalties negated punt returns for a touchdown: an 85-yard return by Martin, and a 55-yard return by Revels.
The Cardinals followed the Bears’ initial score with an eight-play drive – the longest by either team Friday – that included a fourth-down conversion run from quarterback Will Jones.
The Cardinals advanced into Bears territory after a 10-yard completion from Jones to Stevie Keener, but the home team was halted by J.D. Harper and a stout Mount Airy defense on fourth-and-1.
Mount Airy scored again on its second drive, but Reid was stuffed by Hatcher Hamm at the goal line on the 2-point conversion.
The score sat at 12-0 entering the second quarter. A false start put East Surry, who was flagged 12 times in Friday’s game, under even more pressure, but a 21-yard completion from Jones to Keener moved the chains. The Cards were once again knocking on Mount Airy territory, but had to punt before passing the 50-yard line.
The Bears shifted into another gear in the second quarter after settling in. Mount Airy scored four touchdowns in the quarter and ran just a combined nine plays on those scoring drives.
This efficiency carried over to the defensive side of the ball. East Surry’s next five drives consisted of: two three-and-outs, a fumble recovered by Mason, an interception by Stroup and a kneel down on a one-play drive to end the half.
Six Mount Airy players combined to record 11 tackles for a loss or no gain. Gallimore and Reid each had three, Dandy and Harper had two, and D.J. Joyce and Dee Dawkins each had one. Dandy, Reid and Gallimore combined for four sacks.
Revels, Martin and Zach Goins each had pass break-ups for the Bears.
Jonathan Parker and Lucas Chappell each recorded sacks for the Cardinals, while Ashton Stevens and Michael Fisher added tackles for a loss.
Mount Airy continues its Surry County tour by traveling to Surry Central (0-2) on Sept. 1. Surry Central dropped its season opener to Alleghany 41-18, then fell to East Wilkes 24-18 in week two.
East Surry looks to break into the win column the same night when it hosts West Stokes (1-1). West defeated South Stokes 56-14 in week one, then fell to Randleman 14-7 in week two.
Scoring
Mount Airy – 12, 30, 7, 0 = 49
East Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
1Q
8:22 MA 6-0 – Tyler Mason 14-yard TD run, PAT no good
2:39 MA 12-0 – Caleb Reid 2-yard TD run, 2-point conversion no good
2Q
10:05 MA 20-0 – Walker Stroup 63-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Ian Gallimore 2-point conversion run
6:09 MA 27-0 – Caleb Reid 6-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3:20 MA 35-0 – Mario Revels 77-yard TD run, Caleb Reid 2-point conversion run
2:18 MA 42-0 – Mario Revels 13-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
8:16 MA 49-0 – Taeshon Martin 13-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
No scoring
Offensive Stats
Mount Airy
TEAM
63 yards passing and one touchdown on one completion
346 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 28 carries, one fumble
409 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Ian Gallimore 1-of-4 for 63 yards, one touchdown
Receiving: Walker Stroup one reception for 63 yards, one touchdown
Rushing: Taeshon Martin seven carries for 109 yards, one touchdown; Mario Revels two carries for 90 yards, two touchdowns; Caleb Reid four carries for 26 yards, two touchdowns, one 2-point conversion; Tyler Mason seven carries for 60 yards, one touchdown; Ian Gallimore two carries for 46 yards, one 2-point conversion; Nassir Lemon three carries for 17 yards; D.J. Joyce one carry for 14 yards; Landon Gallimore three carries for -16 yards, one fumble
Kicking: Walker Stroup 3-of-4 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals
East Surry
TEAM
32 yards passing on four completions, one interception
75 yards rushing on 26 carries, one fumble
107 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Will Jones 3-of-10 for 31 yards, one interception; Luke Bruner 1-of-1 for 1 yard
Receiving: Stevie Keener three receptions for 30 yards; Jaxon Bottoms one reception for 1 yard
Rushing: Matthew Edwards four carries for 27 yards; Lindann Fleming eight carries for 20 yards; Will Jones five carries for 9 yards; Luke Bruner two carries for 8 yards, one fumble; Stevie Keener one carry for 7 yards; Braden Snow one carry for 2 yards; Ashton Stevens two carries for 2 yards; Hatcher Hamm one carry for zero yards