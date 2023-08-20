Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Angela Denise Tate, 49, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Janie Lennette Waller, 41, a Black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny, possession of schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Fernando Alexis Sanchez, 22, a Hispanic male wanted for fail to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Cody Jackson Epperson, 27, a white male is wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, shoplifting and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.