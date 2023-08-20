Surry County Most Wanted

August 18, 2023
All four local girls tennis teams picked up victories during week one of competition.
Mount Airy, the two-time defending 1A Dual Team State Champions, went 2-0 with a pair of road victories against opponents from higher divisions.
Foothills 2A Conference members East Surry and Surry Central each picked up wins in league play, and both also fell short in their first nonconference games. North Surry started 1-0 with a nonconference win.
East Surry was the only local tennis team to play three times in week one. The Cards dropped their opener, then won the next two matches.
Monday, Aug. 14: East Wilkes def. East Surry 6-3
Singles
1. Sophie Hutchens (ES) def. Ava Darnell 6-2, 6-3
2. Emerson Simmons (EW) def. Taylor Bullington 6-2, 6-0
3. Chloe Koons (ES) def. Valerie Schubart 6-2, 6-4
4. Mallory Estrada (ES) def. Kali Cook 6-3, 7-5
5. Diella Ward (EW) def. Ava Voss 6-0, 6-0
6. Kelsea Absher (EW) def. Celia Robertson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Darnell/Schubart (EW) def. Hutchens/Bullington 8-4
2. Simmons/Cook (EW) def. Estrada/Voss 8-3
3. Ward/Absher (EW) def. Koons/Roberston 8-5
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Surry Central def. West Wilkes 9-0
*West Wilkes’ roster was not available on MaxPreps
Singles
1. McKenna Merritt (SC) won 6-2, 6-0
2. Priscilla Gentry (SC) won 6-3, 6-6 (11-9)
3. Emmerson Martin (SC) won 6-1, 6-1
4. Karlie Robertson (SC) won 6-0, 6-0
5. Emma Bryant (SC) won 6-0, 6-0
6. Mitzy Vasquez (SC) won 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Merritt/Robertson (SC) won 8-0
2. Gentry/Bryant (SC) won 8-3
3. Martin/Vasquez (SC) won 8-0
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Mount Airy def. R.J. Reynolds 7-2
Singles
1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Noora Hosseinzadeh 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)
2. Ella Brant (MA) def. May Lewis 6-1, 6-1
3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Ally MacCorkle 6-0, 6-0
4. Sarah Rhoades Cox (RJ) def. Lily Morris 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4)
5. Audrey Brown (MA) def. Hayden Austin 6-3, 6-1
6. Emmie Brant (MA) def. Adrian York 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8)
Doubles
1. Marion/Brant (MA) def. Hosseinzadeh/Cox 8-1
2. Meadows/Brown (MA) def. Lewis/MacCorkle 8-5
3. Austin/York (RJ) def. Morris/Brant 8-3
Wednesday, Aug. 16: East Surry def. North Wilkes 9-0
*North Wilkes’ roster was not available on MaxPreps
Singles
1. Sophie Hutchens (ES) won 6-0, 6-0
2. Taylor Bullington (ES) won 6-1, 6-3
3. Chloe Koons (ES) won 6-0, 6-0
4. Mallory Estrada (ES) won 6-0, 6-0
5. Celia Robertson (ES) won 6-6 (7-4), 6-0
6. Macie Hicks (ES) won 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Hutchens/Bullington (ES) won 8-0
2. Koons/Estrada (ES) won 8-0
3. Robertson/Hicks (ES) won 8-1
Thursday, Aug. 17: Mount Airy def. Surry Central 9-0
Singles
1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. McKenna Merritt 6-0, 6-0
2. Ella Brant (MA) def. Priscilla Gentry 6-0, 6-2
3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Emmerson Martin 6-0, 6-0
4. Lily Morris (MA) def. Karlie Robertson 6-1, 6-2
5. Audrey Brown (MA) def. Emma Bryant 6-1, 6-0
6. Emmie Brant (MA) def. Mitzy Vasquez 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. Marion/Brant (MA) def. Merritt/Robertson 8-1
2. Meadows/Morris (MA) def. Gentry/Bryant 8-1
3. Brown/Brant (MA) def. Martin/Vasquez 8-2
Thursday, Aug. 17: North Surry def. Starmount 8-1
Singles
1. Clara Burke (NS) def. Abby Moxley 6-1, 6-2
2. Molly Reeves (NS) def. Keely Martin 6-3, 6-2
3. Sparrow Krantz (NS) def. Kelsey Dowell 6-2, 6-2
4. Mattie Bare (NS) def. Makinna Swaim 6-2, 6-1
5. Rose O’Reilly (NS) def. Jaden Roberts 6-3, 6-2
6. Lyla Holder (NS) def. Ashlyn Gardner 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
1. Moxley/Dowell (SM) def. Burke/Krantz 8-3
2. Reeves/Bare (NS) def. Martin/Swaim 8-4
3. O’Reilly/Holder (NS) def. Gonzalez/Strickland 8-0
Thursday, Aug. 17: East Surry def. North Stokes 5-4
Singles
1. Sophie Hutchens (ES) def. Chandler Sizemore 6-2, 6-4
2. Taylor Bullington (ES) def. Rori Long 6-3, 6-1
3. Chloe Koons (ES) def. Ila Hassan 6-1, 6-3
4. Reagan Dixon (NS) def. Mallory Estrada 6-4, 7-5
5. Emma Gunn (NS) def. Celia Robertson 6-1, 6-2
6. Riley Flinchum (NS) def. Macie Hicks 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Hutchens/Koons (ES) def. Sizemore/Long 8-6
2. Bullington/Estrada (ES) def. Dixon/Gunn 8-2
3. Hassan/Paisley Heath (NS) def. Roberston/Hicks 8-1