Real Estate Transfers

July 23, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Karen S. Howard and Billy J. Howard to Daniel Lee Shores; 1.00 acres Franklin; $0.

– Laurie Milligan and Vern S. Ferri to Ferri & Company, LLC; 4,015 sq ft Elkin; $0.

– Carrie M. Johnson and James W. Johnson to Julio Perez and Candelaria Facio Olvera; tract Pilot; $16.

– Tracy R. Moore and Julie G. Moore to TR Moore Holdings, L.L.C.; tract one 35/100 acres and tract two tract; $0.

– James E. Marion and Nancy Branch Marion to Kaitlin Draughn Teague and Landon David Teague; tract Mount Airy; $156.

– Lloyd Mclain, LLC to D and D Lynch, LLC; tract Pilot; $270.

– Terry Eugen Ramsey and Danielle L. Ramsey to Edward Furnace; tract Mount Airy; $20.

– Apolinar Mendez and Cipriano Chiquito Mendez to Eliot Daniels and Samantha Daniels; .722 acres lot 16 Springfield Estates PB 14 226; $34.

– Terry Williamson and Rhonda Williamson to Nathaniel Lee Zook and Celena Esther Zook; 5.37 acres Rockford; $624.

– Ruby Key Moser and John Mark Moser to Jimmy Gray Baker and Debbie Baker; 7.476 acres PB 43 13 Shoals; $234.

– Larry Poindexter, Sheila Poindexter, Charles W. Mason, Barbara Mason, Sally Taylor, and Hilda Faye Collins Joyce to Charles Wayne Mason and Barbara C. Mason; 0.7122 acres PB 42 128 Pilot; $20.

– Carolyn M. Watkins to LKTR Properties, LLC; tract one 0.525 acres and tract two tract; $210.

– Terry R. Hawks, Paul Trent Holder, Carissa Elizabeth Holder, Carrie Rebekah Wood, Tanner Wood, and Lisa Holder Hawks to Nathan Lee Holder; 0.785 acres lot 14 Bannertown Hills section 3 PB 7 44 Mount Airy; $340.

– Terrence Reaviel Sr. and Inge J. Reaviel to Megan Gail Hayes; 5 lots Still Meadows development phase II PB 39 158 Elkin; $150.

– Patricia Collins Faw and Herbert Gary Faw to Kathy L. Gwyn and Elizabeth G. Goins; tract PB 39 48 Mount Airy; $0.

– 405 Fieldstone, LLC to Secu*re, Inc; first tract Mount Airy; $1,040.

– The Estate of Peggy G. Williams, Laura Jo W. Deshaies, Peggy G. Williams, and Martha Lynn Burkhart to Laura Jo W. Deshaies; 17.07 acres Bryan Estate of Peggy G. Williams 22 E 1033; $0.

– Lanae Sellers Pendleton and Lanae Sellers Latza to William R. Jaynes and Samantha Jaynes; 2 acres portion of tract six Oak Ridge PB 11 122 Mount Airy; $796.

– Tara H. Barr and Denny Hayes Barr to Kenneth Poole; .40 acres Pilot; $498.

– Estate of Ora Denny Holder, Candace Holder, and Ora Denny Holder to Jane Holder Utt; 1 acre Mount Airy Estate of Ora Denny Holder 22 E 1028; $0.

– HRS Property Group, LLC to Eric Logan Gunter; tract one lots 25-28 tract two lots 29-30 Ida B. Muse subdivision PB 3 129 Mount Airy; $390.

– Estate of Loreta Jenkins Smith, Kathy Smith Wikle, Nancy Elizabeth Ross, Libby Smith Ross, John Wayne Ross, Linda Kathy Wikle, Susan Kay Sowell, James R. Sowell, Patsye Jean Weber, Patti Jean Weber, Eric L. Weber, and Loreta Jenkins Smith to G & B Oil Company, INC; 134.134 acres PB 41 107-108 Elkin Estate of Loreta Jenkins Smith file 23 E 565; $1,410.

– John A. Bowes Jr. and Margaret M. Bowes to Janice Kay Oakley; tract one 19.17 acres PB 27 166 Stewarts Creek; $1, 358.

– Hartcal, LLC to Druery Devore and Amy Elizabeth Devore; tracts Mount Airy; $0.

– Pamela Sue Robins to Amy Lynn Walker; one acre Bryan; $24.

– Ricky D. Durham and Betty G. Durham to Genaro Cortez Gonzalez; lot 27 section 3 Cedar Ridge subdivision; $102.

– Estate of Frances Hunt Dinkins, Debra Dinkins Powell, and Frances Hunt Dinkins to Abby Frances Hazel; lot 4 Folly Farms subdivision PB 6 124 Mount Airy Estate of Frances Hunt Dinkins file 23 E 487; $0.

– Gurney T. Atkins to Monica Yolanda Garcia Enriquez; tract one 2.7 acres lot 19 E.C. Evans property and tract two 3.091 acres PB 34 20 Franklin; $90.

– Christine C. Vernon and Cindy Vernon White to Christine C. Vernon; North Carolina Quitclaim deed lot 3 Pine Lakes development PB 6 196; $0.

– Tony Gray Holyfield and Abigail M. Holyfield to Noah Wesley Starrette and Brittany Marie Jenkins; lots 57-62 block B Crestwood Acres development PB 4 189 Pilot; $540.

– Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS, Inc. to The Town of Pilot Mountain; two tracts Pilot; $600.

– County of Surry to The North Carolina Granite Corporation; 0.78 acres of NC Hwy 103 PB 42 181; $20.

– Allover Properties, LLC to Michael Dale Holcomb and Justin Alan Hair; 7,500 sq ft Elkin; $90.

– Billy Bruce McCoy and Ruth A. Zito to Ruth A. Zito; tract one 12.253 acres PB 37 195