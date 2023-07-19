Emma Freed named Academic Excellence Award recipient

Emma Freed of Jonesville recently received the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award for Surry Community College. SCC President Dr. David Shockley recognized Freed at a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting when she was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley recognized Freed at a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting where she was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations from the North Carolina Community College System’s interim president, William S. Carver.

Freed, of Jonesville, graduated from Surry Community College with an associate in science and an associate in arts. She is a 2021 Starmount High School graduate where she played basketball, volleyball and soccer. She played volleyball at SCC for two years as an opposite hitter for the Surry Knights. The team was conference champs both years. Freed had a 4.0 college GPA while at SCC.

Freed commented, “When reflecting about my time at Surry, I think about how it was definitely the right decision for me to go to Surry instead of going on to a four-year school right after high school. I was able to excel in the classroom and in sports because I had a strong support system. I hold myself to a very high standard. Winning the Academic Excellence award means that my hard work has paid off and motivates me to keep doing my best in and out of the classroom. I am very thankful and honored that I got to attend Surry and fortunate that I won the Academic Excellence Award.”

Freed plans to attend Appalachian State University and earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mathematics. She wants to teach math at the high school level and be a sports coach. Her parents are Jason and Leigh Freed.

Every spring, one student from each of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System is recognized for excellence in academics. According to the system’s website, selection of the academic excellence award recipient is based on a single selection from each college. The recipient must be enrolled and have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program with a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.25. Colleges may use additional scholarship criteria beyond these minimum requirements.