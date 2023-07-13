48 students receive Armfield scholarship

Forty-eight students were awarded scholarships by the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program during a ceremony that took place at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson. These scholarships, over a four-year period, will contribute $913,000 to the educational pursuits of the scholars.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley welcomed the scholarship recipients, their families and friends, along with school administrators from local high schools. SCC Foundation Executive Director Sheila Franklin introduced guest speaker Carly Johnson, who was a 2017 Armfield Scholarship recipient.

Johnson spoke about the importance of education and her time as a student at Surry Community College and receiving the Armfield Scholarship, which helped her transfer to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology and a Master of Science Degree in management. Johnson is employed at Surry Community College as a student success advisor.

During her speech, Johnson commented, “I knew that I wanted to pursue higher education and that I possessed the mental capacity to do so, but I would soon discover that being a first-generation college student would pose many unique challenges. Receiving the Armfield Scholarship made transferring and attending a university a reality for me.”

Bedford Cannon, nephew of Edward M. Armfield and former member of the Armfield Board of Directors, spoke on behalf of the board. Mindy Oakley, executive director of the Armfield Foundation, announced the winner of the Bedford Cannon Award. This award, created in honor of Cannon, is presented each year to the Armfield Scholar with the most outstanding scholarship application. It provides an additional $2,000 scholarship per academic year provided a 3.0 GPA is maintained. Jacob Mitchell of Surry Central High School was announced as this year’s recipient of the Bedford Cannon Award.

The 2022-2023 Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholars are:

Elkin High School: Maddox Bovender, Paul Brinegar, Grace Harrison, Hallie Johnson, David Pelkey, Mia Reinhardt, Carolina Sixtos-Rodriguez, Bronwyn Sloop and Rachel Winfrey.

Millennium Charter Academy: Cesar Gonzalez.

Mount Airy High School: Sergio Garcia, Charlotte Hauser, Kylie James, Morgan Mayfield and Daniel Pitt.

East Surry High School: Leah Bullington, Karli Campbell, Katie Collins, Derek Freeman, Claire Hardy, Samarin Kipple, Bennet Lin, Dylan Myers and Lily Watson. Kipple also received the John C. McKenzie Award, which is named in honor of a respected employee of Mr. Armfield, is awarded to the top-ranked scholarship applicant from East Surry High School and includes an additional $1,000 scholarship per academic year.

North Surry High School: Katie Butler, Sky Estrada, Ashley Flores, Sarah Mauldin and Grace Ross.

Surry Central High School: Emma Ford, Brittany Frausto, Abigail Hernandez Mata, Amber McDevitt, Jacob Mitchell, Dafne Salgado-Perez and Olivia Smith. Mitchell was also awarded the Bedford Cannon Award.

Surry Early College High School of Design: Cora Branch, Jennifer Carranza, Isabel Elias, Christopher Hobbs, Joshua Jones, Mercedes Lara, Country Lor, Seth Ramey and Ethan Smith.

Surry Community College: Derek Vannieuwkoop and Alyssa Yount.