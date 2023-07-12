11 complete teacher pre-apprenticeships

Dog Days paved way for sleeping under a hot tin roof

Dog Day nights at grandma’s house in Northampton County meant sleeping under a hot tin roof heated by the Dog Day sun all afternoon and still plenty hot at bedtime. It became a heat trap during Dog Day nights! All the windows in the house were open but only a hot breeze was blowing in. My brothers and I would take a couple of sheets and go out on the back porch and try to get a breeze. There was no air conditioning and only electric fans that made a lot noise and only fanned out hot air. Any relief we could expect was a welcome thundershower to cool down the tin roof and lower the humidity.

During the 1950s most people didn’t gripe about the heat, they just had to live with it as a way of life and part of summer routine, especially grandma because heat was a huge part of her lifestyle because her kitchen contained a wood-fired cook stove and her kitchen was hot all year round. At night the kitchen had doors that closed the kitchen off from the other rooms which brought very little relief.

Dog Days weather lore

This lore is about the bees of summer and it says that “When you see bees on the flower, there will be no shower.” We do believe we could learn a great lesson from the bees. The old saying “Make hay while the sun shines” must also be the work ethic of the bees as they use the weather to their advantage. Did you ever notice you don’t see many bees on cloudy days? We can use the remaining Dog Days to our advantage by rising early and doing our chores and gardening before the sun bears down and the heat and humidity rises.

Larger sweet green bell peppers

The best and most productive of the sweet bell peppers is the Keystone which will yield green bell peppers all the way until frost. The best way to enjoy larger peppers is to use a bottle like glass cleaner comes in and mix a tablespoon of Epsom salts to the bottle of water and spray a mist of the Epsom salts on the flowers of the peppers once each week. For a larger harvest, stake or cage peppers to make for a cleaner harvest and protect plants from storms and wind. You can also use a one-gallon or two-gallon sprinkling can and mix two tablespoons of Epsom salts per gallon of water and sprinkle over foliage every ten days.

Alaska fish emulsion a booster in hot weather

It may not have the greatest smell but it is a totally organic product that produces a quick positive response to all garden vegetable crops as well as flowers. It is sold in quart bottles and you mix it with the amount of water called for on the bottle. A great way to apply it is to fill a two-gallon sprinkling can with water and add the fish emulsion to the water according to the instructions on the bottle. Sprinkle it around the base of the plants and vegetables.

Losing a minute of daylight each day

It is almost mid-summer and we are well into Dog Days. The days of sunlight are getting shorter by one minute every day. We have already lost several minutes since June 21, and this will continue until Dec. 21.

Whisky barrels, washtubs, make nice gardens

You can raise a lot of produce in a few whisky barrels that you purchased cut in halves or plastic washtubs that you drill holes in the bottom with a drill. Set them on the back of the deck or the porch. Fill them with a mixture of top soil, Black Kow composted cow manure, peat moss, calcium carbonate (lime powdered) and Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Mix all the ingredients together and add water to moisten. You can set out three tomato plants per whisky barrel and add Tomato-Tone organic tomato food instead of Plant-Tone. Other vegetables such as bush cucumbers, sweet bell peppers, bush squash, egg plants, sweet potato slips, broccoli plants, turnips and Irish potatoes. With whisky barrels or plastic washtubs you can produce a variety of vegetables in every season of the year. In cold weather, you can protect them with clear plastic bags to protect them from cold weather and frost or freezing.

Making Nathan’s franks with noodles

Nathan’s foot long hot dogs are the best of hot dogs simply because they do not curl and shrink up and they don’t have a lot of fillers to dry up the flavor. They fit perfectly into a hot dog bun without being too fat. This recipe is made from a pack of Nathan’s foot long beef hot dogs and is named Nathan’s New York Franks and Noodles. You will need one pack of Nathans foot long beef hot dogs, cut into one inch chunks, one half teaspoon chili powder, half cup catsup, one can of Campbell’s cream of celery soup, two cups wide noodles (cooked), one envelope Recipe Secrets Beefy Onion soup mix, half stick light margarine, half cup milk, two ounce jar diced pimentos (drained), half teaspoon Texas Pete, one tablespoon Nathan’s Coney Island mustard. Stir all ingredients together and then add the cooked noodles. Simmer all together for four minutes stirring often.

The morning dew’s are getting heavier

As Dog Days of summer continue to move along, the dew each morning lingers longer because it is cooler and heavier each morning. The morning sun takes a little longer to dry it up. This is a subtle sign that autumn is eleven weeks or so away. The morning dew’s will not only be around until noon, but it is also sticky. Do not mow dew-laden grass because it will only stick to your mower and to the blade and the housing and promote rust. It will also cause grass clippings to pile up on the lawn for an awful mess. Wait until the late afternoon for the sun to dry off the dew for a cleaner operation.

Making a batch of fresh hummingbird food

You can prepare a gallon of hummingbird food for hummers in a plastic gallon milk jug. Add three and a half quarts of water to four cups of sugar. Stir all together and funnel into the gallon milk jug. Refrigerate the milk jug of nectar and refill the feeders with fresh nectar every four or five days. Shake well before filling feeders.

Sounds of autumn sung by katydids

It’s not the middle of July yet, but the katydids are singing their songs from the tops of the mighty oaks. It is not a sad song but a song of fact and truth. Their evening songs remind us that the season of the coming autumn is over the horizon. It sounds of heavy dews, August fogs, chirping of crickets, shorter days and cawing of the crows. The katydids know that the days of autumn are slowly approaching even though they might seem farther away then we think. After another month of Dog Days, all of us will be ready to think thoughts of autumn!

Big guns of summer: lifeblood of garden

The late afternoon thunderstorms are the big guns that become the lifeblood of the summer garden and flowerbeds. They also bring cool relief from the heat of Dog Days and give summer gardens an electric charge of energy. They also jumpstart the crops into production mode.

Enjoying the sweetness of summer corn

As we approach the middle of July, the corn is producing a harvest. Many gardens don’t have enough space to produce a harvest of corn but there are many farmers in the area that sell corn by the dozen or by the bags with 12 dozen in them. You can purchase a bag and process it for the freezer. You can choose from yellow, white, or bi-color. Process the corn as soon as you bring it home. Avoid a mess in the kitchen by shucking the corn outside on the carport or deck and brush the silks from it outside also. Wash the brush again to remove any remaining silks. Cut kernels from the cobs. Boil for four minutes in a couple of cups of water. Allow to cool and pour into quart plastic containers and place in the freezer.

An iron frying pan of fresh corn

A summer treat is an iron frying pan of fresh corn cut from the cob and fried in the pan with a stick of light margarine and seasoned with salt and pepper. Cut a couple of tomatoes and spread over the corn to enhance the flavor.

Hoe hoe hoedown

Breaking the Ice. “My daddy taught me to swim when I was 6 years old. He took me down to the lake and threw me in. I wouldn’t have minded, but people were ice skating in the lake that day.”

Heavy Load of Homework. Student: “Teacher, do you think there is life after death?” Teacher: “Why do you ask that?” Student: “I may need that extra time to finish all this homework you gave me!”

Hot Phone Call. Doctor: “I’ve never seen anything quite like those second degree burns on you ears. How did you get them?” Jill: “Well, the phone rang and I picked up the iron by mistake.” Doctor: “But why is the other ear burned?” Jill: “They called back!”

More Time. Where do cows go when they want a night out? To the moo-vies!

The almanac for July

The full moon of July occurred after sunset on the evening of July 3. The name of this moon was Full Buck Moon. Other names for this moon are Full Raspberry Moon and Full Salmon Moon. The moon fact for the month says that the last quarter moon rises near midnight each month. Independence Day was Tuesday, July 4. The moon reaches its last quarter on Sunday, July 9. There will be a new moon on the horizon on Monday, July 17. Mid-summer begins at midnight on Tuesday, July 18. The moon reaches its first quarter on Tuesday, July 25.