Copeland Elementary meets heart challenge

July 9, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Silas Boyette pies Coach Cody McCormick in the face while Jax Freeman pies Tamara Martin in the face.
<p>Tayden Shreve pies Coach Cody McCormick in the face.</p>

Tayden Shreve pies Coach Cody McCormick in the face.

<p>Principal Tamara Martin is covered in whipped cream and chocolate syrup.</p>

Principal Tamara Martin is covered in whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

<p>Coach Cody McCormick is covered in whipped cream and chocolate syrup.</p>

Coach Cody McCormick is covered in whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

<p>Coach Cody McCormick gets covered in silly string by Jessica Simmons’ second grade class.</p>

Coach Cody McCormick gets covered in silly string by Jessica Simmons’ second grade class.

Students at Copeland Elementary raised more than $5,400 for the Kids’ Heart Challenge.

Jessica Simmons’s second grade class raised the most money in grades kindergarten through second grade. Her students were rewarded with being able to silly string Physical Education teacher Cody McCormick.

Tina Howlett’s fourth graders raised the most money in grades third through fifth. They were rewarded with playing a dodgeball game against some of the teachers.

Every student who raised more than $50 had the opportunity to to pie Coach McCormick and principal Tamara Martin in the face.