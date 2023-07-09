Copeland Elementary meets heart challenge

July 09, 2023
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Teramore Development, LLC to Agree Limited Partnership; 2.000 acres PB 41 70 104 Mount View Drive Mount Airy; $3,246.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Neadom Eldridge Tucker IV and Natalie Rene Tucker; 13.428 acres PB 43 1 Stewarts Creek; $200.
– Bray E. Dean III to Lelis Noel Mejia and Evlin Lourit Perez; tract A 0.30 acres and tract B 0.19 acres PB 18 131 Mount Airy; $600.
– Gordon Martin Thomas and Melodie Brown Thomas to Lindsay Hevener Fitzgerald and Charles Joseph Fitzgerald; tract 12B and tract 13 and Gordon Farm subdivision PB 13 148 and PB 21 90 Shoals; $110.
– Aaron M. Guy and Audra M. Guy to Jordan Fleming; lot 2 Foxcroft PB 9 29 232 Country Club Road Mount Airy; $440.
– Harold O. Brown to James Byron Gilliam and Angela Brown Gilliam; 2.34 acres Shoals; $0.
– Bobby Darrell Slate and Marilyn T. Slate to Bridgette Slate; 3.65 acres Stewart Creek; $350.
– Richard Layman to Surry Endeavor, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $223.
– Bobby Vann Jester, Kimberly Jester, Lisa J. Overby, and Timothy Overby to Michael Corey Mitchell and Haylee Samantha Mitchell; 1.05257 acres PB 42 199 Old Pinnacle Hotel Road; $146.
– Kenneth Dale Williams and Debra Elaine Stump Williams to Jeffery K. Brinkley and Paula B. Brinkley; 0.7015 acres; $11.
– Estate of William Max Mauldin, Patty Sue Mauldin, and William Max Mauldin to Brian Franklin Mauldin and Teresa Allen Mauldin; tract Eldora 21 E 248 Estate of William Max Maudin; $70.
– Linda Corsnitz, David Glenn Burr, Scott Corsnitz and Gwendolyn Lee Corsnitz to Dwight Edwin Seal; $500.
– Estate of Bruce Dale Corsnitz, Fredrick G. Johnson, and Bruce Dale Corsnitz to Dwight Edwin Seal; 110.4 acres 1527 Bryant Road Stewarts Creek Estate of Bruce Dale Corsnitz file 19 E 254; $0.
– Judith V. Johnson to Judith V. Johnson and Janetta V. Johnson; two tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– James Larry Smith Jr. and Gloria Carol Smith to James Larry Smith Jr., Gloria Carol Smith, and Hallie Smith; lot 70 section 2 Burkewood PB 5 16 Mount Airy; $24.
– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen J. Lovill to Juan G. Rodriguez, Sofia M. Rodriguez, Priscila M. Rodriguez, and Geovanna Molina De Leon; lot 40 section 1 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 77 Stewarts Creek; $46.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Diane L. Frye and Stephen L. Hooker; lot 64 section 4 Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 184 311 New Crosswinds Drive Mount Airy; $31.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Jose R. Maldonado and Adriana Calderon; lot 52 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $38.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Nancy Maldonado; lot 61 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $38.
– Amanda Tatum Pino and Juan Pino II to The North Carolina Granite Corporation; lot 3 E. Pine Street; $130.
– WP Simmons, Inc. to The North Carolina Granite Corporation; 1.92 acres Linville Road Mount Airy; $30.
– James L. Gardi Jr., Jimmy Gardi, and Amy C. Payne to Kevin Graham Ray; tract one tract and tract two 1,038.4 sq ft Elkin; $380.
– Corbin Mark Soots and Hannah R. Soots to Cody Paul Soots; lot 2 Timber Trace subdivision PB 24 107 Stewarts Creek; $49.
– Mary Helen Ratledge to Mary Schiavone Westra Webb; 0.352 acres portion of lots 46-49 Hendrix Heights Elkin; $260.
– Jeffrey Tod Hopper to Dana Hopper Baldwin; tracts Haystack Road; $0.
– Charles Michael O’Melia IV and Sarah Fleming Dahl O’Melia to Sydney Laine Heath; 0.669 acres lot 51 and portion of lot 50 PB 5 40 Mount Airy; $600.
– Joseph Wilson, Jodi Wilson and Keith Wilson to Lloyd Marshall and Tammy Beverly Park; tract one 1.135 acres and tract two lot 21 section 2 Fairfield Forest PB 9 12 Mount Airy; $690.
– Noez Properties, LLC to Timothy James Wampler and Alexis Taylor Poe; 10,382 sq ft lots 6-7 and portion of lot 8 block B2 J. H. Greenwood division PB 1 47; $390.
– John Michael Humber, Lucy Humber Swanson, David F. Swanson and Rachel Ninette Humber to Nancy Jean Detweiler; 11.323 acres ; $421.
– Mark Kevin Lynch and Lisa Roxanne Hester Lynch to Ryan Coty Lynch; 45.15 acres; $0.
– Catherine Myers Eckenrod and Alvin Eugene Eckenrod to Cynthia Eckenrod Simerly and Mark Thomas Simerly; tract Mount Airy; $720.
– Round Peak Estates, LLC to Angry Properties, LLC; 1.581 acres lots 19-28 John Hudspeth property PB 3 82 Elkin; $2,130.
– Kenneth R. Gulaian and Kari D. Herrdt to E&A Troll Acres, LLC; 21.02 acres; $340.
– Estate of Barbara Weller Jeffords, Kimberly Michelle Boyd, Christopher Todd Jeffords, Kerri Suzanne Jeffords, Jessica Marie Hart, Alex John Hart, Barbara Jeffords and Dorothy W. Henkle to Hollie Griffin and Carol Griffin; tract Pilot Estate of Barbara Weller Jeffords; $402.
– Emily Niston, Emily Clifton Hardy, and Rodney Brent Hardy to Michael R. Utt and Michele F. Utt; lot 46 Indian springs development PB 4 142 Mount Airy; $664.
– Donald F. Beam and Estela U. Beam to Maria Nicolasa Alonso and Edgar Ivan Ibarra Alonso; tract one lot 4 PB 4 192 and tract two 0.037 acres Mount Airy; $1,000.
– Nora Rojas Barrientos to Rafael Arellano Cruz; 1.1562 acres tract 30 Haystack Acres PB 13 170 Franklin; $0.
– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen J. Lovill to Michael Lee Mills and Margenia Patricia McClelland; lot 6 section 4 The Farm PB 24 182 Stewarts Creek; $33.
– Carolyn G. Sockton, Robin G. Stockton, and Yvonne D. Stockton to John P. Inman and Denise R. Inman; 0.294 acres Elkin; $0.
– Billy R. Binkley and Shirley H. Binkley to Shirley H. Binkley; 29.97 acres; $0.
– David M. Parker and Jeanette Yvonne Paker to Robert Kaszowski; 0.595 acres PB 42 131 Dobson; $20.
– Deward Alvis Scott, Annie Louise Scott, Annie Louise W. McDaniel, Amy M. Blankenship, Amy Cooke, Frank A. Blankenship, Matthew Paul McDaniel, Jodi L. McDaniel, and Ronnie Dillon Scott to Gwen M. Pendry; lots 20-23 block G Orchard Hills PB 4 72 Mount Airy; $0.
– Gwen M. Pendry and Ronald Keith Pendry to Michelle Gill; lots 20-23 block G. Orchard Hills PB 4 72 Mount Airy; $470.
– Brenda Chappell, William Chappell, Ronnie Dale Haynes, Jesse James Burton, and Julia Michelle Burton to Jesse James Burton and James Isaac Burton; quitclaim deed 2.5 acres lot 1 P. N. Hawks subdivision Stewarts Creek; $0.
– James W. Dellinger Jr., Jesse Heywood Washburn II, and Susannah Washburn to MPB Holdings, LLC; 3.40 acres PB 42 21 101 Fabric Lane; $1,950.
– Timothy E. Shreve and Lisa S. Shreve to Gonzalo Aguilar and Rosa Herrera 15 acres and 0.095 acres PB 24 62 Siloam; $250.
– Timothy R. White and Brenda M. White to Gregory Ray White and Brian Keith White; 1 acre Marsh; $0.
– Timothy R. White and Brenda M. White to Brian Keith White and Gregory Ray White; 6.082 acres Marsh; $0.
– Earl T. Sheppard and Elizabeth N. Sheppard to Devin Cole Slate and Courtney Daniel Slate; lots 44-47 Nelson development PB 6 54 Pilot; $636.