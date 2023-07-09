Surry County Most Wanted

July 9, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
Hawks
<p>Carter</p>

Carter

<p>Childress</p>

Childress

<p>Gage</p>

Gage

The NC Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 43, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony assault by strangulation, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and injury to property;

• Morgan Legrant Carter, 26, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony burning public buildings and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Gregory Wayne Childress, Jr., 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possesson with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Sandra Hardy Gage, 60, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.