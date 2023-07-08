Meadowview Magnet HOSA students do well

Meadowview Magnet HOSA students pose for a photo at the State Leadership Conference in Greensboro.
<p>Eighth grade students Evey Sam Eads and Kaylin Adame.</p>

<p>Eighth grade student Anaya Sweatman received first place in Healthy Lifestyles. She is pictured here with two other people whose identities were not provided.</p>

<p>Eighth grade student Keegan Hornaday received first place in Prepared Speaking. He is pictured here with other unnamed individuals.</p>

The Meadowview Magnet Middle HOSA Club attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Greensboro this past spring, under the guidance of HOSA advisor Emma Crouse

The students had been working to prepare for the State Leadership Conference since they advanced from the HOSA Regional Conference in November.

All eight Meadowview students placed during the competition, and advanced to HOSA Internationals in Dallas, Texas, this summer.

The local students who placed were:

– Sixth grader Abigail Southern, who received second place in Life Threatening Situations;

– Sixth grader Addison Cornett, who received third place in Life Threatening Situations;

– Seventh grader Ashlynn Medina, who received first place in Medical Terminology;

– Seventh grader Kynlee Venable, who received second place in Medical Terminology;

– Eighth graders Evey Sam Eades and Kaylin Adame, who received second place in Health Career Display;

– Eighth grader Anaya Sweatman, who received first place in Healthy Lifestyles;

– Eighth grader Keegan Hornaday, who received first place in Prepared Speaking.

“We are extremely proud of Emma Crouse, who worked tirelessly to ensure that our students could attend and succeed at the State Leadership Conference,” school officials said. “We are extremely proud of our Mustang HOSA students, and we cannot wait to have them represent Meadowview in Dallas, Texas.”