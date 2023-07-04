Cedar Ridge art included in Superintendent’s exhibit

Cedar Ridge Elementary School students whose work was included in the Superintendent’s Art Exhibit earlier this year include, from left, front row, kindergarten students Brenda Hernandez, Lilly Roberts, first grader Olivia Bryson, third grader Dallas Hodges, first graders Lucian Lauchner-Reneau and Zoiey Hester, and kindergarten student Neri Grande Fernandez; middle row, second grader Enrique Rodriguez, third grade student Katalea Ochoa, fourth graders Ila Wilmoth,Charlee Moser, Adalyn McCrary and Carter Swift; back row, fifth graders Guadalupe Martinez Zamora, Camila Chaire Munguia, Emmi Draughn, Cali Barber, Nicole Flores, and Jose Rodriguez. (Submitted photo)

Brenda Hernandez, art teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, selected artwork of 18 students to represent the school in the 2023 Superintendent’s Art Contest held earlier this year.

Friends and family had the chance to enjoy the artwork that was displayed in the Superintendent’s Exhibit at the Surry Community College Viticulture Center.