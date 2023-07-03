Franklin Elementary names typing winners

First place winner Serenity Leftwhich, Second place winner Annie Tate Grimaldo, and third place Macey Hiatt show off their prizes. (Submitted photo)

Three students were named winners of the annual Franklin Elementary School typing competition in Surry County.

First place went to Serenity Leftwhich, second place to Annie Tate Grimaldo, and Macey Hiatt took third place.

The competition began during the 2021-22 school year, when officials with Franklin and Flat Rock elementary schools decided to have a competition. School officials said the competition went so well, and was so popular, that it has since been expanded to all of the county’s elementary schools.

“The competition is between fourth and fifth grade students,” officials said. “We practice all year long in the computer lab for the competition. There is a first, second, and third place winner in each school. This is determined by who types the most words per minute and if there is a tie in the WPM we look at the accuracy numbers to break the tie.”

The three top finishers move on to the district wide competition.