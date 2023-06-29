Two Early College students attend Governor’s School

Christopher Hernandez
<p>Willow Lawson</p>

Willow Lawson

Willow Lawson and Christopher Hernandez, who just completed their junior years at Surry Early College High School of Design, have been accepted into the Governor’s School of North Carolina for this summer.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, North Carolina Governor’s School is a four-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. Learning focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests, or grades. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.

Willow applied in the area of English and Christopher applied in the area of social science. Both students were accepted to Governor’s School West, which will be located at Winston-Salem State University.