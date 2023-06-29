Two Early College students attend Governor’s School

The long hot days of summer ahead for us

The long, hot, hazy days of summer are now into their first week. As the heat bears down on the soil in the garden, it’s time to get the hoses connected and the water wands ready to provide irrigation relief ready to cool off thirsty crops. Feed them with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and Tomato-Tone organic tomato food. Water the flower beds and containers and feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food. Cool the hanging baskets by watering them until water runs out the hole in the bottom of the baskets. Keep fresh water in the bird baths and replace sun-heated water with cool water the late afternoon. Replace nectar in hummingbird feeders with fresh nectar twice each week to avoid fermentation.

Keep an eye on deck umbrella

As we near the end of June, pop up thunderstorms can quickly develop and generate gusty winds that can blow the deck umbrella over and take the table with it. If you hear thunder or feel the wind picking up, remove the umbrella as a precaution. When you’re on vacation, take the umbrella and store it for peace of mind while you are away from home.

Green tomatoes beginning to ripen on vines

With the heat of summer cranking up, the tomatoes are showing signs of ripeness as the end of June is approaching. They may not be quite ready by the Fourth of July, but surely there will be red, ripe tomatoes not too many days into July. Keep feeding them with the organic food of Tomato-Tone, or Vigaro tomato food with enriched calcium. Apply powdered lime to prevent Blossom-end-rot.

The summer of four o’clocks is here

The four o’clock summer has now arrived. The lush green foliage has now produced a variety of colored flowers adorning the foliage for an array of color that resembles a Christmas tree in summer. Some of the bushes get thick and you may want to place a stake near them to protect from wind and storms. They will produce blooms all the way until frost.

Grandmas colorful four o’clock pathway

My grandma in Northampton County always had a huge flower bed in her front yard every summer. It was filled with Zinnias, marigolds, cosmos, Mexican burning bushes, sunflowers, bachelor buttons, petunias and California poppies. The flower beds were unique because the beds were lined with pathways of four o’clocks along paths of sawdust from mid-May and all through the summer the flower garden and four or clock pathways were a rainbow of color. The garden enjoyed full sunshine and she kept it watered with a sprinkling can and water from her well several times a week. She ordered all her seed from Burpee. It’s amazing that most of the seeds that she ordered are still sold at Burpee Seed today.

Save grass clippings to heat up compost

The summer heat shines down on the compost pile and heats up the ingredients. Another generator of heat is heat from the grass clippings on the lawn that will quickly heat up the garden residue in the pile. The clippings will break down the compost in the pile. Add some water to the pile each week to cool it down.

Making a Vermont special blueberry cobbler

There are many blueberry cobblers and this one is from Vermon’t which is well-known for its blueberries every summer. This recipe calls for two cups of plain flour, two teaspoons baking powder, half teaspoon salt, one and a half cups sugar, half cup light margarine, two large eggs, half cup milk, two cups fresh blueberries, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder. Cream the margarine and sugar and add to the flour mixture. Add the milk and vanilla and stir well until the mixture is moistened and blended. Add the blueberries and fold into the mixture. Pour into a greased 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan. Sprinkle with a topping made from half cup of sugar, one third cup flour, half cup of soft margarine,and half teaspoon of apple pie seasoning. Blend all together and sprinkle over top of the cobbler. Bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Cut while warm in the pan and serve with Cool Whip topping if desired.

A simple blueberry cobbler

This recipe is so simple but yet so very good and easy to prepare. All you need is one stick of light margarine, one cup milk, one cup self-rising flour, one cup sugar, one quart fresh blueberries. Melt the stick of margarine and pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish. Add milk (do not stir), mix flour and sugar and add to the pan (do not stir), add the blueberries (do not stir). Bake at 350 degrees until crust rises to the top and turns golden brown.

Using liquid plant food in summer heat

Dry organic plant food is great during summer heat but as Dog Days approach early in the month of July, an application of liquid plant food works well and provides quick response during the heat extremes of Dog Day afternoons. The Miracle-Gro plant foods mixed with proper amount of water in a two gallon sprinkling can and poured around the base of vegetable plants will provide immediate results. Alaska fish emulsion mixed with water and proper amount of fish emulsion in a two-gallon sprinkling can will give a boost to all garden vegetables. For tomatoes use Miracle-Gro liquid tomato food mixed proper amount of water in a two-gallon sprinkling can and poured around base of the plants to promote quick growth.

Start am autumn tomato harvest

As we get enter July, the seed of tomatoes for a late autumn harvest can now be started. The best varieties for late tomatoes for an autumn harvest are the determinants because they will produce their harvest over a period of a month or so which works well in late autumn when you can harvest them green before a frost. You can allow them to ripen inside the house. The best types are Beef-Steak, Celebrity, Rutgers, and Marglobe.

For late tomatoes, it’s best to grow your own plants because tomato plants are difficult to find for a harvest intended for October. You can find tomato seed at most hardwares, garden centers, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Walmart. If you can’t find them in the determinate varieties you can order them from Burpee or Park Seed.

You can start the seed by the first of July and they will be ready for the transplant to the garden by the first of August. Start the seed in two medium pint or quart flower pot containers of seed- starting medium, measure out enough medium to fill the pot or container and allow a handful of medium to cover the seeds. Water the medium until well-moistened and fill pot to within half-inch from top. Sprinkle a packet of seed over the medium and cover seed with the medium and press down for soil contact. Repeat with other seed packets. Use a spray bottle such as glass cleaner comes in to apply a mist of water each day.

Keep the tomato containers out of direct sunlight. When tomatoes develop two leaves, transplant them to individual containers. Moisten the seed starter, fill the containers and punch holes in each filled container with your index finger. Place one seedling in each container and pinch medium together around it. Place seedlings in a tray of water and spray a mist of water on them each day. Keep out of direct sunlight. They should be ready to transplant to the garden in around two to three weeks.

Cucumbers play hide and seek at harvest

When cucumber vines spread out, they make it hard to find the elusive cucumbers because they are the same color of the vines. Search the vines diligently when they are ready to harvest, make that double effort to find them before they get too large or turn yellow. Use a rake to poll back the vines and run your fingers through the vines and feel around for them.

Thunder, lightning, cooling rain, heat relief

Relief in late June is a welcome thunderstorm to cool off the heat of the garden soil, soak the thirsty crops, refresh the lawn of summer, cool off the porch and deck, add extra color to flower beds and an electric charge to all things growing.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Lost but not Found.” I had a friend that was so forgetful that one day he lost his shoes because he put them on the wrong feet and then he couldn’t remember whose feet he put them on!

“Bad School Lunch.” The hamburger was so tough in the lunchroom today that the whole class was kept after school so we could finish eating it!

“Ring Around the Lake.” What would happen if all the dirty people in Chicago jumped into Lake Michigan? Lake Michigan would end up with a huge ring around the shore.

“Food at it’s worst.” That restaurant on the interstate was so bad you could get food poisoning just looking at the menu!