In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Thomas W. Cochran Jr. and Mary L. Cochran to Gerald David Harris and Cynthia M. Harris; 1.112 acres lot 2 Cedar Creek subdivision PB 12 188 Elkin; $924.
– Frances P. Doherty and Janet L. Doherty to Timothy Dean Wall; 10 acres PB 33 123 Eldora; $340.
– Frances P. Doherty and Janet L. Doherty to Timothy Dean Wall; 4.238 acres Eldora; $0.
– Dennis Charles Tate to Dennis Charles Tate and April Dawn Tate; tract PB 11 86; $1.
– Estate of Jack L. Hodges Sr., Angela Hodges Collins, and Debra Carol Frost to Linda Veronica Curtis and Michael James Curtis; tract one lot 49 and tract two lot 50 Boxwood Estates section 2 PB 8 9 Estate of Jack L. Hodges Sr.; $552.
– Wade Nelson Key to Emily Key Whitaker; tract Siloam; $0.
– Gregory Alton Everhart and Kathy P. Everhart to Kimberly Everhart Bruner; tract Mount Airy; $170.
– Kimberly Everhart Bruner to Dennis Gray Bruner; unit 102 Carport D. Chandler Condominium bk 1 265-269; $0.
– Stephen M. Kimura and Diane E. Kimura to Keystone Capital Group, LLC; lot 9 Brent Woods development PB 7 50; $134.
– Steven M. Graves, Allen H. Graves, John C. Graves, Denise E. Booker, Warren Booker, George O. Graves III, and Glenda Graves to Old Banner Properties, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $90.
– Keystone Capital Group, LLC to 4HG Properties, LLC and Westcar Properties, LLC; lot 9 Brent Woods development PB 7 50; $190.
– Walter C. Hawkins Jr. and Shelby S. Hawkins to Robert Brown and Theresa Brown; lot 89 section 4 Greenfield subdivision PB 8 73; $435.
– Terri Lyn Eads to Geerlig Vanirjsewijk and Kathleen B. Vanirjsewijk; lot 96 3.50 acres and lot 97 3.60 acres Orchard Mountain development phase 4 section 2 PB 10 179 Franklin; $70.
– April Nicole Campbell, April Nicole Reinhardt, and April Murray to L & L Home Improvements, LLC; 0.52 acres The Highlands Elkin; $134.
– Triple S. Rentals, LLC to David W. Stanley and Patti S. Stanley; tract one 6.595 acres and tract two 1.019 acres PB 42 192 Siloam; $0.
– Triple S. Rentals, LLC to Jonathan Dane Smith and Lu Anne S. Smith; 6.592 acres PB 42 192 Siloam; $0.
– Kenneth Michael Jessup and Brenda Payne Jessup to Jesus Moises Luna and Laura Beth Luna; 2.984 acres PB 42 154 Pilot; $100.
– Olivia Dollyhigh Billings and Michael Gregory Crouse to JBAB, LLC; 1 acre Mount Airy; $35.
– DFA Dairy Brands Fluid, LLC and Southern Foods Group, LLC to Equity Trust Company, Juno Ira William and Juno Ira Michele; tract; $560.
– Logan Marie Apple to Savanhah Marie Draughn; 1.016 acres PB 41 113 South Westfield; $0.
– Martha S. Sechrist to EAC Property Group, LLC; tract 1842 W. Pine St. Mount Airy; $30.
– Timothy A. Hembree and Beverly B. Hembree to Thai An Pham Le and Khanh Van Nguyen; 1.39 acres lot 9 and portion of lot 8 Windsor Park section 1 PB 11 21 Dobson; $620.
– Mercer Family Holdings, LLC to 601 Development Group, LLC; special warranty deed and deed of easements 0.015 acres; $0.
– Bradley B. Simmons and Brittany W. Simmons to Luis Ramirez; lots 24-27 PB 1 40 Mount Airy; $230.
– Daniel A. Hernandez to Alejandro Lachino; lot 126 section 6 Woodbridge subdivision PB 22 38 Mount Airy; $26.
– Deborah Beck, Deborah Mitchell, and Dallas Beck to Jenny Y. Anderson; lot 31 PB 15 88 Stewarts Creek; $16.
– Jeffrey D. Creed and Christine Inez Creed to Seth John Lehman and Carolyn Weiss Lehman; 11.24 acres; $190.
– Faye B. Abeyta to Faye B. Abeyta and Lowell M. Abeyta; quitclaim deed 2 acres portion of lot 3 J. Flynn Heirs PB 12 10 Shoals; $0.
– Harlos R. Larrowe to Robert Suarez and Guadalupe Rodrigiez; tract one 12,098 sq ft Dobson; $1,040.
– Surry Endeavor, LLC to William Munn Bennett and Linda Jane Bennett; 0.645 acres Mount Airy; $550.
– Estate of Claude Edward Miles Sr., Wendy Anne Meo, John Lisey, Claude Edward Miles Jr., and Claude Edward Miles Sr. to Edwin Agabo Ortiz and Maria Elena Ortiz Hernandez; two tracts Mount Airy Estate of Claude Edward Miles Sr. file 22 E 825; $110.
– Nancy B. Parsons to Carla Gonzales Brenwald and James Scott Brenwald; parcel 1 13.403 acres and parcel 2 lots 66-67 block 3 section A M. H. Greenwood Estate subdivision PB 4 123 Elkin; $534.
– Desmond Howard Van Horn, Even Deryk Van Horn, and Marcella Van Horn to PQA Healthcare, Inc.; tract one lot 6 and tract two lot 5 PB 6 97 Boonville development Dobson; $330.
– Betty Schiavone Westra to Felicia Marie Elizabeth Oscar and James Richard Oscar Jr.; 0.709 acres Elkin; $900.
– Randel Len Stanley and Paula Key Stanley to Paula Shehan; 4.08 acres PB 42 152 3029 Cook School Road and Matthews road Pilot Mountain Pilot; $64.
– Renata Leann Bryant to Bryan Keith Martin; 1.16 acres tract nine PB 14 26 Westfield; $30.
– Rosendahl Living Trust, Estate of James Fred Rosendahl, Mark Fredrick Rosendahl, Maren Rosendahl Crane, Lauren Ann Rosendahl, Cameron James Rosendahl, Conner Andrew Rosendahl, Jay Alexander Rosendahl, Emma Brynn Rosendahl, Mark Chandler Rosendahl, Kiernan Alexander Rosendahl, Auriella Elise Rosendahl and James Fred Rosendhal to Robin Phillips Collins; 5 acre Marsh Estate of James Fred Rosendahl file 21 E 658-910 (Wake); $12.
– Ronnie D. Nichols and Gina Gentry Nichols to Shay Daniel Wilson and Alyssa Brooke Wilson; two tracts Mount Airy; $220.
– Eric M. Snow, Kaye M. Snow, Terry B. Snow and Pamela P. Snow to Eric M. Snow and Kaye M. Snow; lot 1 7.628 acres PB 18 107; $0.
– Eric M. Snow, Kaye M. Snow, Terry B. Snow and Pamela P. Snow to Terry B. Snow and Pamela P. Snow; 8.43 acres Dobson; $0.
– Tracy Rodgers and Heidi Rodgers to Mark Vance; .69 acres Westfield; $506.