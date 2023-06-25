Marriages

June 25, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Matthew James Wilson, 24, of Surry County to Courtney Marie Davis, 26, of Surry County.

– Kaymen McDowell Hodges, 20, of Surry County to Cloey Ray Brannock, 20, of Surry County.

– Henry William Snow II, 23, of Surry County to Gabriela Fabiola Zarate, 26, of Surry County.

– Kaleb Andrew Webb, 20, of Surry County to Andrea Rivers Cain, 19, of Forsyth County.

– James Marty Inman, 62, of Stokes County to Pamela Christine Kinzer, 57, of Stokes County.

– Jordan Mitchell Goings, 25, of Surry County to Caroline Grace Freeman, 26, of Surry County.

– Kaleb Bryant Mathis, 26, of Ashtabula County, Ohio, to Malcolm Davis Brooks Jr., 26, of Geauga County, Ohio.

– Alexander Michael Hull, 27, of Surry County to Sarah Elizabeth Fulk, 23, of Surry County.

– Chase Thomas Shelton, 23, of Surry County to Allie Elizabeth Snow, 23, of Surry County.

– Walter Lee Walker, 68, of Surry County to Henrietta Lou Gwyn, 64, of Surry County.

– Chadwick Paul Willard, 41, of Surry County to Emily Rose Cox, 38, of Surry County.