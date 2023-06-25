Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joshua Alan Settle, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony concealing/failure to report a death;

• Jamie Paul Brown, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Chasity Faye Carter, 31, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, larceny and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Lee Brindle, 36, a white male wanted for failing to appear on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.