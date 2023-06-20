Franklin Elementary students run 5k

June 20, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Franklin Elementary School Running Club members who participated in the 5K are, back row from left, Austin Johnson, Easton Tolbert, Cohen Nichols, Maddox Watson, Kyra Steele, Callie Hazel, and Carter Brady; front row, Kira Dillon
<p>The Franklin Elementary School Running Club includes, from left, front row, Kira Dillon and Maddox Watson; back row, Cayden Hoehn, Caleb Cain, Easton Tolbert, Austin Johnson, Matthew Gonzalez-Almazan, Cohen Nichols, Atalaya McNeil, Gracie Pack, Kyra Steele, Callie Hazel, and Carter Brady.</p>

Eight members of the Franklin Elementary School Running Club participated in the Surry County Schools Education Foundation Mad Dash 5K in the spring.

“We are very proud of our running team,” school officials said. “Everyone finished in under 42 minutes.”

Maddox Watson placed seventh of 90 in the females age 10 and younger, 25th of 190 females overall, and 76th of 394 overall.

Official results are at: https://runsignup.com/race/nc/dobson/maddash5k