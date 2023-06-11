In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Sylvia Boyles, Kirk Boyles, Norma Warren, Billy Warren, Donald Leon Dollyhigh, and Debbie Dollyhigh to Russell Todd Reynolds II, Kaitlin Rae Reynolds, and Katlin Rae Reynolds; tract Dobson; $200.
– Melissa R. Holder to Myra Holder Tucker; 1.007 acres PB 38 44 Dobson; $0.
– Myra Holder Tucker and Erica Mae Hill to Melissa R. Holder; 29.9736 acres; $0.
– Valinda N. Teague and Valinda Leann Teague Wooten to Amy C. Pace; 0.8 acres; $520.
– Jerry Gordon and Sharon Gordon to Robert Dustin Hunter; 2 acres Pilot; $210.
– The Opalene Beamer Living Trust, Estate of Opalene Beamer, Estate of Opaleene Beamer, Pamela Watts, Opalene Beamer and Opaleene Beamer to Blevins Living Trust, Ricky Allen Blevins, and Twilah Knotts Blevins; tracts Mount Airy Estate of Opaleene Beamer and Estate of Opalene Beamer; $452.
– The Estate of Rami Algie Penn, Monroe France, and Rami Algie Penn to Ronda Penn Roach; tract Westfield Estate of Rami Algie Penn file 22 E 58; $0.
– The Estate of Rami Algie Penn, Monroe France, and Rami Algie Penn to Monroe France and Ramon Owens; tract Westfield Estate of Rami Algie Penn 22 E 0058; $0.
– Eloise Wall to William M. Johnson and Wesley J. Johnson; 2.154 acres Bryan; $0.
– William M. Johnson, Emily Johnson, Wesley J. Johnson, and Sarah Johnson to Eloise Wall; 2.154 acres Bryan; $0.
– Eloise Wall to Luffman Properties, LLC; tract one 13 acres and tract two 2.154 acres Bryan; $0.
– Matthew Guyer to Charles D. Billings and Ashley E. Billings; lot 6 Haystack Hills subdivision PB 19 101 Bryan; $46.
– Michael Allen King and Cecilia C. King to James G. Wingfield Jr.; tract Shoals; $790.
– Vickie Lynn Horton, Victoria Nicole Butcher, Brenda G. Settles, Robert W. Settles, Amanda Dawn Easter, Jennifer Gregory Myers, Jennifer Adams, Jennifer G. Pipes, and Jason W. Myers to Jennifer Gregory Myers; tracts Rockford; $0.
– Daniel A. Oswald to 220 Cedar Gate Lane Trust and Shirley Castro; lot 30 Cedar Gate Subdivision PB 15 88; $10.
– James E. Lucas to Anthony Hunter Freeman and Natalie Isabell Freeman; 0.433 acres lots 51-54 and portion of lots 55-56 E.F Tolbert property PB 3 25; $342.
– Eric D. Payne to Hope S. Payne; 56/100 acres Marsh; $0.
– Ronald A. Brown, Rennitta L. Brown, Madison H. Tickle, and Joston D. Phipps to Joston D. Phipps and Madison H. Tickle; 1 acre PB 39 104 Mount Airy; $1.
– Estate of Robin Marthalene Gaither, Ashley Adams, and Robin Marthalene Gaither to Stonebridge Properties, LLC; 72/100 acres Elkin Estate of Robin Marthalene Gaither file 19 E 716 Mecklenburg; $108.
– Sylvia Olivarez Adams to Franklin Lee Ayers; 5.07 acres lot 1 Scenic Acres subdivision 15 57; $30.
– William D. Hutchings to Ralph Schulze and Elvera Schulze; 0.927 acres PB 42 178 Dobson; $800.
– Charles Timothy Collins and Dorothy Mae Collins to Robert K. Draughn and Dana S. Draughn; 10.04 acres Dobson; $160.
– Estate of Daniel Lee Cox Sr., Tema Cox Church, Clyde Daniel Cox Sr., and Daniel Lee Cox Sr. to Stephanie Mae Bailey and Steven Wyatt Bailey; tract one tract and tract two 1.283 acres Elkin Estate of Daniel Lee Cox Sr. file 23 E 265; $490.
– Weston Bowe Meacham and Kenadee Meacham to John T. Cleary and Karen I. Cleary; 10.121 acres PB 41 97 Eldora; $210.
– Brett Jordan Bunker and Maddison Ryley James to John T. Cleary and Karen I. Cleary; tract Eldora; $1,020.
– Carport Central, Inc. to Surry Endeavor, LLC; 0.98 acres lot2 PB 42 186 Mount Airy; $600.
– Robert Watson and Carol J. Watson to Raymond Kenneth Brewster; lot 15 section 4 Farm subdivision PB 24 182 Stewarts Creek; $498.
– Terry Wayne Lowe and Teresa Lowe Smith to James David Smith; tract Franklin; $27.
– Sheila Poindexter, Larry Poindexter, Charles W. Mason, Barbara Mason, Sally Taylor, and Hilda Faye Collins Joyce to Brian Charles Cessna and Tina Musselman Cessna; 6.8984 acres PB 42 128 Pilot; $190.
– Jeffrey D. Hawks and Donna F. Hawks to Joshua Brandon Hawks; tract one 1.988 acres tract two PB 13 41 and tract two 1.115 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Estate of Verlin Stanley, Estate of Nervia Frances Hill Stanley, Tony Randall Stanley, Diane Stanley, John Grover Stanley Jr., Karissa Stanley, James Michael Stanley, Johnny Eaton, Jamie Eaton, James Eaton, and Nervia Frances Hill Stanley to Emily Diane Stanley and Andrew Stanley; lot 4 Colonial Woods subdivision PB 7 37 Estate of Nervia Frances Hill Stanley file 21 E 776 (Surry) and Estate of Verlin Stanley file 23 E 448; $180.
– Elk Creek Land Holdings, LLC to Timber & Logging, LLC; tract Dobson; $123.
– PET, LLC to Jeffrey C. Eidson; five tracts; $0.
– Needham Holdings, L.L.C. to Bradley Lynn Kennon and Michele Moody Kennon; tract; $32.
– Richard Creed to C. White Holdings, LLC; first tracts lots 7-8 and second tract lots 9 E. F. Tolbert lands PB 3 25 135 West End Drive Mount Airy; $85.
– Amber Lynn Shepherd and Ethan Shepherd to James S. Andrews; 21,406 sq ft PB 6 184 786 Lakeview Drive Dobson; $466.
– Estate of Rosemary L. Kaelin, Fredrick G. Johnson, Rosemary L. Kaelin, Deborah A. Marsh, and Jeff Marsh to Roberta Raye; commissioner’s deed tract Mount Airy file 22 SP 181; $484.
– Tyler Daniels to Tony Lee Daniels, Denise Daniels, and Tyler Daniels; lot 11 Boone Hill subdivision PB 17 74 Dobson; $0.
– Mary Bell Shelton and Mary Bell Thompson to Eric Matthew Mayes and Dove Shelton Mayes; lot 16 and portion of lot 15 Laurel Hills Extension PB 6 73 Mount Airy; $544.
– C. White Holdings, LLC to Inline Investments, LLC; first tracts lots 7-8 and second tract portion of lot 9 E. F. Tolbert land PB 3 25; $124.
– Rhonda Brooks Hodges, Rhonda Brooks Brown, and Lenard Eugene Hodges to Dakota Ray Hodges, Caleb Brooks Hodges, and Kendall Guy Hodges; 1.6 acres Franklin; $0.
– Dallas Scott Phillips and Nannette Mann Phillips to Lextin Vorsay, LLC; lot 4 section 3 Fairfield subdivision PB 6 103; $460.
– Jane C. Tesh to Richard Morgan Ledbetter and Robert O’Hara Kellogg; 6.10 acres tract A Mount
Airy; $920.
– Amber Copeland Casstevens and Chadwick D. Casstevns to Bryan Colen Thomas and Alexis Hope Thomas; 0.628 acres PB 42 179 Mount Airy; $450.
– Brenda R. Lineberry and Randolph Leon Lineberry to Dorothy B. Ring; 1.114 acres PB 42 165 Franklin; $0.
– Claudia Ivone Ramirez and Elias Roberto Ramirez Cortes to Brenda Alexander Ordonez Salas; .843 acres Marsh; $0.
– Laura Rae Callaway and Cheryll Edwards Callaway to Terri Callaway Arnder; quitclaim deed 10 acres Bryan; $0.
– Chad Grayson Gough and Kimberly Sanders Gough to Bryson Reid Varney; 0.69 acres PB 41 2 483 Maple Hollow Road Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $390.
– Andre Lima and Hannah Lima to 300 Holly, LLC; lot 49 section I-B Saxon Woods subdivision PB 7 86-87; $42.
– Roger Collins and Francis Collins to David Ronald Collins; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– James Paul Davis and Kimberly E. Davis to The Grady Family 2017 Living Trust, Shannon C. Grady, and David K. Grady; 1.189 acres PB 4 81 Mount Airy; $744.
– Jill M. Hayden and Amber N. Miclat to Amber N. Miclat; North Carolina Transfer on Death Deed 0.3451 acres; $0.
– Even Par, LLC to Sally J. Brown Peters; 37,048 sq ft; $298.
– Jared L. Roundy and Robyn L. Roundy to Riley Gonzalez and David Gonzalez; 1.201 acres PB 42 166 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Blaine M. Montgomery to Anallely Lopez Martinez; 0.31 acres Mount Airy; $340.