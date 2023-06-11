Surry County Most Wanted

June 11, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
Berrier
<p>Bates</p>

Bates

<p>Vargas</p>

Vargas

<p>Garcia</p>

Garcia

The NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kiara Garcia, 23, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jose Guadalupe Calderon Vargas, 26, a Hispanic male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Jessica Marie Bates, 43, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a government official;

• Michael Andrew Berrier, 51, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired level 1 and drive while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.