Marriages

June 4, 2023 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Caleb John Polson, 26, of Surry County to Jessica Charlene Long, 24, of Athens County, Ohio.

– Tyler Dane Walker, 25, of Surry County to Ashley Nicole Gammons, 24, of Surry County.

– Jimmy Dale Hamann, 20, of Surry County to Isabella Marie Marsh, 19, of Surry County.

– Noah Myer Reece, 23, of Surry County to Haley Grace Gilley, 22, of Stokes County.

– John Edward Stamper III, 25, of Surry County to Danielle Jessica Cashion, 24, of Wilkes County.

– Seth Andrew Gray, 29, of Riley County, Kansas to Skylar Elizabeth Lierse, 29, of Riley County.