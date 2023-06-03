Surry County Most Wanted

NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Linda Speas Duncan, 41, a white female is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for 12 counts felony obtaining property by false pretense, 4 counts felony uttering forged paper and felony financial card fraud;

• Teddy William Johnson, 37, a white male is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for 2 counts felony larceny;

• Brian Glenn Snow, 38, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts felony receive stolen vehicle and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Brian Nathan Childress, 36, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 11 counts felony breaking into coin/currency machine and 7 counts felony larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.