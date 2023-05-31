Early College student accepted governor’s page program

May 31, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Surry Early College High School of Design student Yuridia Gallegos has been accepted to attend the N.C. Governor’s Page Program.

Yuridia Gallegos, a junior at Surry Early College High School of Design, has been accepted to attend the N.C. Governor’s Page Program.

The Governor’s Page Program gives high school students from across North Carolina the opportunity to go to Raleigh for a week of hands-on participation in their state government. The program is designed to help students grow in four key areas which are civics, history, service, and professional development.

According to nc.gov, Yuridia will spend a week in Raleigh where she and other pages will be onsite in the Governor’s Office and will also tour government buildings, historic sites including the Legislative Building, the State Capitol, the Executive Mansion, and the North Carolina Museum of History.

Pages will have the opportunity to develop a policy proposal with policy officials from various state government departments. They will also have the opportunity to meet with government officials and discuss how the state government works and how it impacts the lives of North Carolinians. All pages will spend part of their week researching and planning a service project for their communities. This project is designed to have students engage their fellow youth in service and show the direct effect of community service.