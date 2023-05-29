East Surry High School celebrates Earth Day

Students William Knight and Alex Lynch helping with the mulch.
<p>Pictured from left are Megan Bryant, Cheyenne Goulas, Dominick Gallegos, Paige Doss, and Keyshawn Oliver working on the school beautification project.</p>

<p>Students in Pamela Hege’s and Matt Love’s classes pose for a photo.</p>

<p>Pamela Hege’s class posing with Johnnie Wood, owner of Johnnie’s Lawn Service.</p>

Pamela Hege’s class at East Surry High School worked to celebrate Earth day with a school beautification project earlier this spring.

“Thank you to Johnnie Wood, owner of Johnnie’s Lawn Service, for donating supplies and helping spread mulch and rocks for our class project,” school officials said of the effort. “Thank you to Matt Love and his students for helping out and donating and planting flowers alongside Hege’s students. The results look so amazing.”