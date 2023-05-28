In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office Include:
– Robert E. Hughes III to Hughes Revocable Living Trust, Robert E. Hughes III, and Kaye J. Hughes; 1.91 acres and 37 acres; $0.
– Margie Ruth Rogers to Chad Wesley Fulp; 2.903 acres PB 35 88; $0.
– Shannon Cox Brereton and Michael D. Brereton to John D. Moore; tract one 1.512 acres and tract two tract Shoals; $520.
– Kimberly S. Reynolds and James R. Reynolds to Timothy W. Snow; tract one 2 acres and tract two 2.7 acres Stewarts Creek; $120.
– Miranda Anderson to Miranda Kerr and Daniel McClung Kerr; 0.46 acres Elkin; $0.
– Estate of Larry Dale Money, Travis Bo Money, Larry Dale Money, Tonya Nichole Money, Trampas Lee Money, Joshua Dale Money, Kayla Rice Money, and Sara Money Monday to Travis Bo Money and Tonya Nichole Money; tract Marsh; $0.
– Christopher Edward Nixon and Gwyn Nixon to Christopher Edward Nixon, Deborah Lynn Nixon Pardue, Amy Michele Nixon Shore, and Kimberly Renee Nixon Robertson; 2.981 acres PB 41 61 Bryan; $0.
– Tyler Martin Cain to CMC Property Holdings, LLC; 5 acres tract two and 2.11 acres tract one PB 32 89 Westfield; $0.
– Darrell D. McMillian and Lora V. McMillian to Peggy Lynn McMillian; 56/100 acres lot 2 PB 3 42 Mount Airy; $0.
– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Russell Yopp and Sarah Yopp; 27,285 sq ft; $702.
– Michael Howard Gillespie and Annette Paige Gillespie to Maria Sierra; lots 1-3 and 33-34 block 3 Marshall Heights PB 1 4 Mount Airy; $52.
– Tonda Renee Phillips to Surry Endeavor, LLC; condominium deed unit 103 Spencers Lofts Condominiums bk 1 360-265 268-370 Mount Airy; $730.
– Tanner Austin Lineberry, Brooke Dian Burnette Lineberry to Mary Ann Logan Family Trust, Victoria A. Richards, and Mary Ann Logan; lot 5 Mount Airy townhome PB 37 185 Mount Airy; $378.
– Roger Lee Taylor and Penny Taylor to Blake M. Moyer and Courtney Moyer; 0.74 acres lot 13 Fairfield development section 3 PB 6 103 Mount Airy; $604.
– Carlton Industries Inc., Jeffery Steven Carlton, and Penelope Strupe Carlton to Town of Elkin; lots 57-65 Vernon Hampton Lands PB 7 42 Elkin; $344.
– Carlton Industries Inc., Jeffery Steven Carlton, and Penelope Strupe Carlton to Town of Elkin; lots 46-56 Vernon Hampton Lands PB 7 42 Elkin; $52.
– Bentley Meredith Cornett to Cassidy Jane Miller and Hilda Miller; tract Butler Street; $270.
– Karl Stefan Farago and Regina Sutphin Farago to Matthew W. Harris and Charity G. Harris; lot 25 Phase II Orchard Mountain development PB 10 127 Franklin; $69.
– Ronnie C. Slate and JCMNC; lots 32-35 block B Edgefield 127 Green Street Mount Airy; $150.
– Joshua Samuel Getgen, Katie S. Getgen, and Bartholomew Saul Debacker to Ashley Matthews and Devin Matthews; tract one 25.66 acres and tract two tract 5142 Rockford Road Dobson; $380.
– Christopher Edward Nixon and Gwyn Nixon to Christopher Edward Nixon, Deborah Lynn Nixon Pardue, Amy Michele Nixon Shore, and Kimberly Renee Nixon Robertson; 2.981 acres 42 61 Bryan; $0.
– Earl Wayne Porter, Carole R. Porter, Herman Lloyd Porter, and Michelle C. Porter to Herman Lloyd Porter and Michelle C. Porter; tract one 4.89 acres and tract two 0.72 acres Elkin; $0.
– James L. Hodges to Davey Len Ramsey; 0.1 acres Dobson; $0.
– Charles E. Crysel to Jeffrey Laurance Wiggin and Vickie Lorraine Wiggin; 1.429 acres PB 32 81 900 Ebenezer Chuch Road State Road Elkin; $316.
– Ella Mae Moser to Angela Moser; 7.03 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Shannon Kay Ice and William T. Ice to Catherine Myers Eckenrod and Alvin Eugene Eckenrod; tract Mount Airy; $720.
– Estate of Nancy Carol Osborne, Vickie Leigh Osborne, Keith Lawrence, Debbie Lawrence, Ronald G. Lawrence, Doug Richardson, June Osborne, Elizabeth Snow Cockerham, Billy Dale Snow, Michael Baron Cockerham, Johnny Bert Cockerham, Tina Cockerham, Denise M. Lawrence, Cathy Cockerham Taylor, Rob Louis Taylor, Cynthia White Jansen, David Jansen, Suzanne Christie, Murphy Morgan Osborne Jr., Janice Solomon Osborne, Nancy Carol Osborne, Timothy Lawrence, Thomas Harvey Osborne, Anna Jean Wheeling, Walter Gray Draughn, James Franklin Draughn, Jeffery Draughn, J.V. Marsh, Jane Robin Lawrence, Reginald Dean Lawrence, Jean Wells, Cynthia O. Jones, Sharon O. Richardson, Bryan Clay Marsh, Joseph V. Marsh, Mary Ann Lawrence, Verona Marsh, Libby Gunter, Jerry Gunter, Judy Snow, Gary Snow, Becky Draughn, Jimmy Draughn, Nelda Drughn, Marsha Ellis, Richard Ellis, Gray Draughn, Pam Draughn, Terri Blankenship, Hubert Blankenship, Shannon Wells, Jill Moore, and Charlie Moore to Jordan R. Coe and Candace L. Sparks; 1.82 acres and R/W Elkin Estate of Nancy Carol Osborne file 21 E 1008; $420.
– Polly Hall and Josh Hall to DCH Enterprises, Inc.; 1 acre Westfield; $285.
– Judy Vernon to Judy Vernon and Alexandra Patten; lot 32 and portion of lot 33 block 3 Marshall Heights PB 1 14 Mount Airy; $0.
– Paul Gray O’Neal and Wesley Allen Key to Lori Ann Baldwin and James Ewell Baldwin; 3.801 acres PB 41 179 Long Hill; $0.
– Caleb Cockerham and Kaitlyn Cockerham to Byron Leshawn Brown; 1.043 acres PB 38 138 Elkin; $380.
– Erin Nicole Leclair and Randy Glenn Leclair to Daniel Ray Edwards; tract one .80 acres and tract two .10 acres Elkin; $230.
– First United Methodist Church of Elkin to James Andrew Harrell Jr. and Barbara Hudson Harrell; North Carolina quit claim deed 0.015 acres Elkin; $0.
– Peggy M. Holyfield to Tony Gray Holyfield and Abigail M. Holyfield; tract one .44 acres lot 2 and tract two .37 acres lot 3 Rockford; $3.
– Charles Shaffer and Barbara Depaul to Land Partner Funding, LLC; tract five PB 13 104; $50.