Marriages

May 28, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Elijah Bill Brown, 24, of Surry County to Nicole Rae Collins, 24, of Yadkin County.

– Amilcar Lopez Godinez, 32, of Surry County to Celina Tomasa Osorio Alvarez, 29, of Surry County.

– Igor Sandler, 64, of Surry County to Inna Pavlovna Sandler, 62, of Surry County.

– Earl Ray Marshall, 67, of Surry County to Judy Dianne Lane 72, of Surry County.

– Jose Angel Ortiz De La Rosa, 18, of Surry County to Neishalaine Burgos Rodriguez, 18, of Surry County.

– Camden Blake Atkins, 24, of Surry County to Maddison Taylor Wildner, 25, of Surry County.

– Dakota Scott Morgan, 23, of Surry County to Shelly Lynn Sturgill, 25, of Surry County.

– James William Cousins, 31, Surry County to Brittany Elisabeth Bronson, 28, of Surry County.