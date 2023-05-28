Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Melissa Ann Tilley, 41, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance;

• Anthony David Bledsoe, 21, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle, three counts of damage to property and resisting public officer;

• Michael Ronald Thompson, 67, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order and larceny;

• Whitney Nicole Hester, 24, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.