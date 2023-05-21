In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Susan Jackson Hatcher to Heather Nita Griffin; condominium deed unit 201 bk 1 360-365 368-370 Spencers Lofts Condominium Mount Airy; $0.
– Debra Chandler Edmonds and Donald L. Edmonds to Lynn Edmonds Wilkes and Charles Eugene Wilkes; tract one lots 2-4 and tract two lots 5-8 block B. R. E. Hollingsworth subdivision PB 4 138 Mount Airy; $0.
– Ralph C. Cooke Jr., Eva Sue Cooke, and Roy Dale Mayes to Ralph C. Cooke Jr. and Roy Dale Mayes; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Deborah Key to Jayme Landon Key and Susanna Marie Hull; 1.062 acres PB 42 124; $0.
– April Nicole Campbell, Scott Anthony Murray, and Charles R. Briggs to April Nicole Campbell and April Nicole Murray; 0.52 acres The Highlands Elkin file 22 cvd 621; $0.
– Cynthia Goins Vipperman and James Preston Vipperman to Sarah Goins Tickles and Rocky Wood Tickles Jr.; five tracts Mount Airy; $198.
– James L. Poindexter to Surry Hardware and Building Supply Company, Incorporated; 0.7 acres Elkin; $0.
– C. Mark Stevens, Mary Catherine Stevens, Judy F. Johnson, and Jordyn Johnson to Judy F. Johnson and Jordyn Johnson; tract one 4.4 acres and tract two tract and tract three 2.13 acres Stewarts Creek; $560.
– Mark C. Chilton, Keylee Chilton, and Colby Chilton to Andrew Ryan Brickell; lots 10-11 Fairway Heights subdivision section 1 block A PB 9 100 196 George Street Stewarts Creek; $560.
– Jonathan Bailey Long to Kendal Blaine Tucker; 1,139 sq ft lot 10 PB 37 185 Mount Airy; $378.
– Jennifer H. Chapman to Lynn Jackson Lambert; 0.11 acres PB 42 130 Mount Airy; $3.
– Lynn Jackson Lambert to RC Properties of Surry, LLC; two tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– James Dwayne Creed, Alycia Creed and Alycia Diaz to Hooker Realty, LLC; one acre Marsh; $40.
– Allen Fish and Kaye Fish to Jerry Roger Johnson and Betty Boswell Johnson; tract Mount Airy; $510.
– Matthew Lyons and Lindsay Shayne Lyons to Joseph Devin Devenport and Shelby Lynn Devenport; 1.03 acres Mount Airy; $500.
– Charlie Monroe Chaney Sr. and Cynthia B. Chaney to Rhonda C. Edwards and Christopher Kevin Edwards; tract Stewarts Creek; $130.
– Beulah W. Blalock and Beulah W. Ashburn to Hannah Emily Ashburn; 6,932 sq ft Mount Airy; $0.
– Cathy Powers to Isaac B. Sumner and Taylor L. Sumner; four tracts Hollyview Forest PB 6 151 and PB 7 2 Mount Airy; $920.
– Larry Smith, Michelle Smith, Amy Musick, Amy Smith, and Perry Musick to Clarence Andrew Hawks and Jennifer Renae Hawks; 0.67 acres lot 27 Frank P. Haynes property PB 7 80 Stewarts Creek; $418.
– Michael L. Cline and Nicole S. Cline to William H. Hatfield; tracts Pilot; $1,180.
– Ricky D. Hardy and Cathy W. Hardy to Hardy Farms of Dobson, LLC; tract one 17.666 acres and tract two 1.507 acres Dobson; $0.
– Estate of Wayne R. Lawson Sr., Travis Waylon Lawson, Wayne R. Lawson Sr., Jessi C. Lawson, Stephanie Renae Buchholz, and Justin Daniel Buchholz to Kevin David Campbell and Anne R. Campbell; tract one tract and tract two 1.5 acres South Westfield Estate of Wayne R. Lawson Sr. 22 E 409; $300.
– Norman Scott Bowman and Dawn Denise Easter to Deborah’s Vista, LLC; tract one tract and tract two 975 sq ft Mount Airy; $458.
– Van D. Tucker, Karen Sain Tucker, James S. Scott, Cynthia Scott, Timothy R. Creed, and Kathy C. Creed to Nicholas D. Graham and Kora H. Graham; 4.019 acres PB 42 119 Siloam; $110.
– James Walter Farnsworth, Christine Nolan Farnsworth, Mark Stephen Farnsworth to Misty M. Cornell; 8.789 acres PB 41 135 Longhill; $160.
– Michael Ray Utt and Michele F. Utt to Norman Scott Bowman and Dawn D. Easter lots 100-101 and portion of lot 99 Mary Herring Locklear subdivision PB 4 165 Mount Airy; $445.
– Marvin Lewis Purvis and Goldie Barber Purvis to Everett Coleman Jr.; tract one 0.273 acres and tract two 0.357 acres Elkin; $286.
– Stephen Daniel Sasser and Jona Marie Lamphier to Gynna Boyle Revocable Trust and Gynna Boyle; 7.373 acres Elkin; $57.
– Estate of David L. Gilley, Teresa Pell, and David l. Gilley to Lyndsi Harris and Christopher Harris; tract one lot 18 and tract two lot 19 Meadow Creek Manor PB 7 95 201 Marion Drive Mount Airy Estate of David L. Gilley file 23 E 161; $494.
– Fred Roger Snow Jr. and Kathy Ann Snow to John G. Jonczak and Jessica R Jonczak; tract; $160.
– Pauline S. Finney to Tamie Finney; 3.44 acres tract 19 and 5.70 acres tract 20 Possum Trot Valley PB 8 39 Bryan; $0.
– Kyle Anthony Hillman, Audrey Brooke Hillman, Kenneth Thomas Hillman, and Leah K. Hillman to James Ray Edwards and Wanda Lou Edwards; tract one 1 acre and tract two 0.13 acres Rockford; $440.
– Ricky Leon Cauthen and Karen Norman Cauthen to Jason Daniel Vinkemulder and Cynthia Leigh Vinkemulder; lot 1 1 acre and lot 2 3 acres Stewarts Creek; $596.
– Dawn Robertson Davis and William Boyd Davis to William Hunter Diamont; 1.83 acres lot 5 Stone Haven development PB 6 177 Pilot; $50.
– Kathleen Mueller, Kevin Koons, and Kari Koons to Emilie Fierek and Lucas Koons; 12.331 acres tract three PB 42 35 South Westfield; $0.
– Michael Bingman to Joel Saul Perez Cabezas and Yarely Cruz Mendoza; tract one 1 acre and tract two 0.579 acres PB 26 16 Dobson; $130.
– Joyce Ann Perry to Eddie Wayne Sawyers and April Flippin Sawyers; unit 17B Pilot Echo Condominiums bk 1 121-122; $470.
– Joyce Ann King to Sarah Denise Hall; tract Stewarts Creek; $16.
– Harley W. Vestal and Julie Jenkins Vestal to Orlando Ocampo; lot 25-28 and 41-42 J. E. Brown subdivision PB 4 166 Marsh; $250.
– Joshua Tye Simpson and Andrea Jessup Simpson to Simpson Properties of Pilot Mountain, LLC; 6.712 acres PB 39 139; $0.
– James Michael Binkley, Patricia H. Binkley, and Carolyn Binkley Harrison to Benny E. Bowers Jr. and Kristan R. Bowers; tract one 7.03 acres and tract two 6.63 acres along SR 2230; $792.