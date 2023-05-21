Surry County Most Wanted

May 21, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
Clinard
<p>McCloud</p>

McCloud

<p>Sanuels</p>

Sanuels

<p>Nichols</p>

Nichols

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kirstin Shawn Clinard, age 25, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired;

• Latoshia Nicole Caudle McCloud, 35, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for shoplifting;

• Delonte Bruce Samuels, 47, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for obtaining property by false pretense;

• Jason Charles Nichols, 45, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while license revoked, violating vehicle registration laws and driving with a fictitious tag.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535. 900.