In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Snow Creek Breeders, LLC to Araceli Angeles Salguero and Ruperto Hernandez Ortero; 1 acre PB 40 11 Marsh; $168.
– County of Surry to Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC; 37.38 acres 300 PGW Drive Elkin; $0.
– Mary Speaks Coe to Mary Susan Coe; quitclaim deed 5.087 acres Rockford; $0.
– Laura Ann McKnight and Laura Ann McKnight Radford to Harry E. Dawson and Lisa G. Dawson; 27.05 acres Black Mountain Road PB 23 312; $1,021.
– Philip Matthew Hunter and Melanie Nicole Yendell to Blaine M. Montgomery; 2.18 acres PB 30 61 Mount Airy; $145.
– Ray Eugene Dillard to Sage Ray Eaton; tract A 1/2 acres and tract B 0.091 acres and tract three PB 31 157 Rockford; $27.
– Barbara H. Freeman to Debbie Jean Freeman; 2.574 acres PB 42 146 Dobson; $0.
– Apolinar Mendez Valdez and Cipriano Chiquito Mendez to Bonifacio Abonce and Felicitas Garduno; tract; $46.
– Blaine M. Montgomery to Cesar Daniel Cazares; lot 2 Bear Creek Acres PB 14 29 Marsh; $253.
– John A. Carico and Cathy A. Carico to Simon Futures, LLC; tract A 2 lots and tract B lot 19 Pilot; $130.
– Estate of Delilah Midkiff Heath, Davis Andrew Vernon, Melissa Marie Vernon, Joseph Bartley Vernon, Dusty Rae Vernon, Jonathan Lee Vernon, Suzanne E. Vernon, Crystal Suzanne Vernon, and Delilah Midkiff Heath to Sergio Manuel Gutieerrez Valdes and Silvia Lorena Gutieerrez; 0.393 acres Mount Airy Estate of Delilah Midkiff Heath file 23 E 217; $70.
– Brown Farms of Surry County, LLC to Edward T. Brown and Brenda D. Brown; eight tracts; $0.
– Jenny Y. Anderson to Kimberly Jones and Hank Kincaid; lot 17 Summer Hills subdivision section 1 PB 15 12 Stewarts Creek; $20.
– Donald R. Bell Jr. and Autumn R. Bell to Bobby Lee Farris Jr.; 1.462 acres lots 95-10 Collins Heights development PB 4 118 Elkin; $600.
– The Urban Properties Group, LLC to Stephen Payne and Angela Payne; unit 2-A Renfo Lofts Condominiums bk 1 150-176 parking space #14 165 Virginia Street STE 201 Mount Airy; $464.
– John Bradley and Emily Bradley to David Dinero Jr., Joan E. Benanti, and Abigail Deborah Dinero; three tracts Laurel Hill Estates 222 Valleyview Drive Mount Airy; $777.
– CMH Homes, Inc. to Alissa Holland, Cody Holland, and David Edwards; 0.86 acres lot 7 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78; $406.
– Logan Marie King to Jody Lee King and Thomas Paul King Jr.; tract 1920 E. Pine Street Mount Airy Westfield; $0.
– Brian Keith Johnson, Denise Johnson, and Melody Denise Johnson to Teddy Edwards and Julie Edwards; 1 acre Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Thomas Paul King Jr., Jennifer Byrd King, Jody Lee King, and Thelma Karen King to Sharon R. Robertson; tract; $675.
– Cory J. Holder and Charlotte G. Holder to Jason Hodges and Judy Boyd; parcel A 0.816 acres and parcel B 27/100 acres Mount Airy; $227.
– Guadalupe Castillo to Jerry Clinton Moore; parcel 1 43/100 acres and parcel 2 0.46 acres Mount Airy; $368.
– Hugh David Brantley and Kay H. Brantley to Vaughn D. Brantley and Connie E. Brantley; tract one tract and tract two 0.088 acres; $659.
– Hugh David Brantley and Kay H. Brantley to Vaughn D. Brantley and Gabrielle Brantley; 2.026 acres PB 42 112 Westfield; $12.
– Lester Bobby Lyon to Dorothy C. Lyon; 1.031 acres Bryan; $0.
– P M Builders, Inc. to Lee Eugene Ingle and Jennifer Brim Ingle; 0.214 acres Mount Airy; $460.
– Estate of Hal Denton Brintle, Sharon Brintle Perry, Timothy Brown Perry, Phillip Blaine Brintle, Norma Lou Brintle, Sunni Dawn Brintle, Elizabeth Ann Samuels Brintle, Ann Brintle, Phillip B. Brintle, and Hal Denton Brintle to Phillip Blaine Brintle and Norma Lou Brintle; 0.699 acres PB 42 118 Dobson Estate of Hal Denton Brintle file 19 E 282; $30.
– Estate of Hal Denton Brintle, Sharon Brintle Perry, Timothy Brown Perry, Phillip Blaine Brintle, Norma Lou Brintle, Sunni Dawn Brintle, Elizabeth Ann Samuels Brintle, Ann Brintle, Phillip B. Brintle, and Hal Denton Brintle to KC Deherrera; tract Dobson Estate of Hal Denton Brintle 19 E 282; $770.
– Wesley Darrell Hill and Jessica Dawson Hill to Lloyd T. Peterson and Stacy C. Peterson; 10.66 acres Wesley Hill PB 34 140; $0.
– Jennifer C. Atkins, Jennifer M. Corder, and Travis B. Atkins to Joshua M. Corder; 0.816 acres Rockford; $104.
– Harriet Investments, Inc. to Northwest Agriculture, LLC; 336.42 acres PB 42 149-150 Mount Airy; $3,028.
– Jerry Michael Watson and Patsy G. Watson to Michael Kevin Watson; tract one 0.90 acres and tract two 2.44 acres and tract three 0.80 acres PB 41 24 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– S & E Properties, LLC to Ermilo Urquiza; lot 9 Mount Airy; $228.
– Mark J. Swartz and Lisa R. Swartz to Mark K. Johnson and Joann Johnson; lots 313-319 Taylor Park development PB 1 162 Mount Airy; $479.
– Caroline Lee Merz , Gene Merz, Tracy Motes, and Kyle Motes to Rodney Mills; 6.35 acres tract two Nell Simmons Mill land; $0.
– Tracy Motes, Kyle Motes, and Rodney Mills to Caroline Lee Merz; 1.65 acres Westfield; $0.
– Ronaldo O. Holt Jr. to Mary Johnson Holt; quitclaim deed 2.18 acres Dobson; $0.
– Andrew D. Paletta and Whitley Paletta to Anthony Dawson; lot 26 R. M. Marshall Estate PB 1 134 122 Galyean Road Mount Airy; $140.
– Hannah Elizabeth Davis, Holly Nichole Davis, Austin Jefferson Davis, Kelly Davis, and Alexandria Grace Davis to Clyde C. Welborn and Paulette N. Welborn; quitclaim deed tract 0.627 acres PB 27 41 and tract two 0.081 acres Long Hill; $0.
– Kristin Hester Tilley and Kristin A. Hester to Jesse John Slate; 1 acre Mount Airy; $0.
– AndyPandy, LLC, to Matthew Panuccio; lots 8-11 block B Graves Heights development PB 3 15 Mount Airy; $220.
– Don Dwight Childress and Patty Childress to Christian Blake Alvarez and Ellen Victoria Alvarez; 2.089 acres Eldora; $406.
-Joshua Cave and Katelyn Cave to Mark D. Covell and Lynda A. Diruzza; 2.23 acres lot 2 PB 19 138 Marsh; $66.
– Jason C. Hoyle to Clyde J. Venable Revocable Trust Agreement, Charlene Venable Revocable Trust Agreement, Jason C. Hoyle, and Charlene Venable; tract Mount Airy; $70.
– Terri Wiles Rodriguez and Isidro Rodriguez to Anthony Gene Goins; 0.981 acres Mount Airy; $8.
– William Irvin Grymes, Christa Grymes, Robert Daniel Grymes, Pattie S. Cartwright, Sara Catherine Grymes Wilmoth, and Dennis Wilmoth to Blevins Living Trust, Ricky Allen Blevins, and Twilah Knotts Blevins; tract one lots 95-98 Cora J. Herring Estate and tract two portion of lot 99 Mary Herring Locklear property PB 4 165 Mount Airy; $370.
– Christopher Russell Mathis and Nicole Mae Mathis to Kenneth Foster and Gail Foster; 2.038 acres lots 18-21 section A Greenwood Village subdivision Elkin; $50.
-Antonio Trejo to Elida Gonzalez Rubio; 1.537 acres lot 26 Valley View subdivision phase 3 PB 14 224 Dobson; $0.
– Patsy H. Morrison, Patsy Jean Morrison, and Allen E. Morrison to David Nick Smith; lots 32-35 block A. Crestwood Acres development PB 4 89; $320.
– Doris Norman Wall and Joey Lee Wall to Kyle Anthony Hillman, Audrey Brooke Hillman, Kenneth Thomas Hillman, and Leah K. Hillman; 0.13 acres Rockford; $0.
– Jamais Arriere, LLC to Glenn Benson; tract one 1 acre and tract two 1.25 acres 141 Happy Lane Dobson Bryan; $370.
– Horace Lee Flowers III and Jessica Higgins Flowers to Kendall B. Yarboro and Jessica L. Yarboro; lot 14 Pat Irwin Road Pilot Mountain PB 23 102 South Westfield; $170.
– Rafael Martin and Gerri Penley Martin to Mark Joshua Swartz and Lisa Renee Swartz; 0.4404 acres lot 5 Grady Cooper Jr. development PB 6 16 Dobson; $650.
– Glenn J. Nichols to Brendan Kade Whitener and Madson Brooke Collins; 1 acre Stewarts Creek; $275.
– Raymond Rawley and Faye Rawley to Bradley David Brown; 41.043 acres Rockford; $1,304.
– Aubrey C. Lowe and Vicky L. Lowe to Randy Mitchell Lowe; 0.690 acres Franklin; $4.
– Dennis Angel and Robin Angel to P M Builders, Inc.; tract Mount Airy; $44.
– Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC to Chrisanne M. Quance; 0.366 acres lot 31 PB 4 142; $500.