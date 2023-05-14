Surry County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Claudia Martin Roberts and Roger Lee Roberts Jr.; granted on May 4

– Kendra Dalton and Jonathan Ferguson; granted on May 4.

– Ana Maria De Gonzalez and Fernando Miguel Angel Gonzalez; granted on May 4.

– Rubisela Campos Cortes and Luis Cortes; granted on May 4.

– Hannah Sue Horton and Faith Angel Horton; granted on May 4.

– Timothy Craig Martin and Kasey Riddle Martin; granted on May 4.

– Tiffany Leann Adams and Nathan A. Logan Cockerham; granted on May 4.

– Toshima Monica Rodriguez and Hector Silva Rodriguez; granted on May 4.

– Aaron Lee Akers and Kathyryn Nicole Stanley Akers; granted on May 4.

– Jesse Kinyoun and Kimberly Kinyoun; granted on May 4.

– Brian Dale Greene and Leslie Stroupe Greene; granted on May 4.

– Joey R. Smith and Lois K. Edwards; granted on May 4.

– Jessica McCarty Millwood and Jeromie James Millwood; granted on May 4.

– Adriana Bree Tate and James Tyler Tate; granted on May 4.

– Julianna Elizabeth Drow and Robert Matthew Drow; granted on May 4.

– Janna Parker and Michael Bennett; granted on May 4.

– Jessica Gayle Bradley and Willaim Edgar Bradley; granted on May 4.

– Felicia Leake and Isaac Leake; granted on May 4.

– Sydney Cockerham and Cory Cockerham; granted on May 4.

– Kayla Vaught and Matthew Vaught; granted on May 4.

– Joseph Dalton and Brianne Dalton; granted on May 4.

– Autumn Phillips Hawkins and Joshua Dean Hawkins; granted on May 4.

– Paul Lee Thomas and Amanda Love Bowman Thomas; granted on May 4.

– April Bustamante and Basilio Bustamante; granted on May 4.

– Stanton Jackson and Priscilla Bennett; granted on May 4.

– Silvia Nallude Torres Rosales and Edgar Uriel Vargas Arreazola; granted on May 4.

– Summer Lee Crump and Jack Everette Crump Jr.; granted on May 4.

– Jon William Foresman and Virginia Ann Foresman; granted on May 8.