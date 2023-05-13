Surry County Most Wanted

NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Trey Austin Marshall, 30, a white male is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to property;

• Codie Mackenzie Clement, 30, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Christopher Shane Pendergrass, 34, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 57, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.