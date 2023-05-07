Real Estate Transfers

We are in the midst of Blackberry Winter

As the first week of May ends, we are in the middle of Blackberry winter. During this period when the blackberries are blooming, we have about two and a half weeks of cool days and nights and they end up with the days of May 11, 12 and 13 and they are known as the three chilly saints. After those chilly saints depart, we can look forward to warmer days and nights in May and also the season to plant all warm weather vegetables and the bulk of the tomato crop.

Keeping an eye on where blackberries bloom

As the blackberry bushes cover fields, roadsides, and meadows with their snow-white blooms, keep an eye on where they are. They will be getting ripe in early July and for several weeks their harvest will progress. Blackberries are also known as “briarberries” and for a good reason. Wear long sleeves and boots when picking wild black berries. There’s a lot of risks involved in picking wild black berries including briars and of course, ticks, yellow jackets, and chiggers, also known in eastern North Carolina as red bugs.

These are all worthwhile risks when picking wild black berries. They have a certain “wang” in a jar of wild blackberry preserves on a hot biscuit. My mother and Northampton County grandma canned wild blackberries and in winter, they made quarts of wild black berry preserves that was very simple to prepare. They would mix a quart of wild blackberries in all their juice with a quart of sugar and boil it until it made a thick syrup. When the mix of berries and sugar formed a soft ball in a cup of cold water, the product result was wild blackberry preserves served on hot homemade biscuits. My mother always used biscuit dough and rolled it out with a rolling pin and filled the dough with sugar, butter, vanilla and blackberry filling and baked them until golden brown with that blackberry juice running out of them. Wild blackberries are one of nature’s unusual freebies.

Strawberries almost ready for a harvest

While the wild blackberries are in bloom, the fields of strawberries near you are nearly ready in the pick-your-own fields or you can purchase them already picked for a reasonable price. The strawberry harvest should last until early June. Whether you pick your own or purchase them already picked, they are well worth the price and they have that tartness that only Piedmont berries have. We like to freeze them by capping them and allowing them to “rest” in cold water for a half minute (and no more) because you do not want them to be mushy or watery. Place the berries whole or cut into halves and place them in plastic quart containers and immediately freeze.

The strawberry patch on a late spring morning

There is a hidden pleasure and treasure in a pick-your-own strawberry field on a comfortable late spring morning. The perfume of the wild honeysuckles pervades the fields and crows and doves welcome you with their caws and songs as gentle breezes enhance the aroma of fresh strawberries and blossoms. All this is an added bonus plus picking your very own berries. What better way to spend a Carolina spring morning?

Making a quickie strawberry pound cake

This is a simple pound cake with fresh strawberries for extra flavor and easy to prepare after a trip to the strawberry patch on a May morning. You will need one box of Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix, one three ounce box of Jello instant vanilla pudding mix, half cup of Crisco vegetable oil, one tablespoon McCormick strawberry extract, one cup milk, one quart fresh strawberries quartered and mashed, half cup sugar, and four large eggs. For the frosting, mix two cups of 10x confectioners powdered sugar, three fourth cup Crisco shortening, one tablespoon McCormick strawberry extract, and half cup mashed fresh strawberries. Beat the frosting ingredients and spread on the cake. If too thick, add a little milk; if too thin add a little 10x sugar.

For the pound cake, mix all the cake ingredients and mashed strawberries until well-blended. Pour into a tube pan sprayed well with Pam baking spray and especially around the tube area of the pan. Line the bottom of the tube pan with a piece of aluminum foil sprayed with baking spray. Pour the batter into tube pan and bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes until golden brown. Cool for 15 minutes and remove from pan. Cool the cake completely and frost the cake with strawberry frosting. Use a few whole strawberries to garnish the cake.

As May begins, fill the feeders

As we begin May, more humming birds are arriving at the feeders each day. The hummers are getting more active as the month moves along and the days get a bit warmer. There are some May flowers in bloom and the wild honeysuckles will peak some time this month but the hummingbirds will need nectar from the feeders all during the month. Keep feeders filled and check them several times during the week.

Moving the Christmas cactus to the porch

As May begins, the Christmas cactus can be safely moved to the front porch to spend the rest of the spring, summer, and early autumn in a semi-sunny location. Before moving them, feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food and add extra cactus medium to the containers. After moving them to the porch, give them a fresh drink of water. Their time spent out-doors is the secret of many colorful blooms when moved inside in early November.

You can root Christmas cactus by placing a long sprig of foliage in a 16-ounce clear soft drink bottle of water. The sprig will develop a root system and can then be transplanted to a container. We have a red Christmas cactus that was rooted three years ago. Feed the cactus once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food or liquid cactus food. If the foliage develops a reddish tint while outdoors, this means the cactus is receiving too much sunlight. If this occurs, move the cactus to a less sunny location. Water the cactus lightly each week.

The arrival of colorful tiger swallowtails

A few tiger swallowtails and other butterflies are beginning to show up on the lawn and front porch. In late April, they were visiting the azalea bushes. As May gets warmer and the honeysuckles begin to bloom, more of them will begin to appear.

Planting a zinnia bed to attract butterflies

The warming days of May is the golden opportunity to sow a row or bed of zinnias that will attract all kinds of pollinators such as Monarch and tiger swallowtails, honey bees, yellow jackets, wasps, as well as goldfinches. Plant zinnias in assorted colors and mixes in furrows about three or four inches deep. Apply a layer of Flower-Tone organic flower food in bottom of the furrow and mix it into the soil. Sow the seed and apply a layer of peat moss on top of the seed before hilling up soil on each side of the furrow. Tamp down soil on top of row for solid soil contact. Pour water from a sprinkling can with sprinkler intact to wet the peat moss and seed and promote water retention and growth. Water the zinnias each week with water wand or sprinkling can.

Set out hanging baskets for summer color

Now that May is here, the colorful hanging baskets of summer annuals such as impatiens, verbena, petunias vinca, portulaca and Boston fern can be planted. Start them off with a good potting medium such as Miracle-Gro flower potting medium, Sta-green flower soil, Vigaro flower garden mix. You can purchase these in 25-pound bags. With annuals such as impatiens, verbena, vinca, and petunias, place only three plants per basket to prevent plants from becoming root-bound. Plant only one Boston fern per basket with portulaca, you can set out a dozen plants per basket because they are smaller. Mix a handful of Flower-Tone organic flower food in each basket. As temperatures get warmer, water baskets each day to cool of the baskets. Water until the water runs through holes in bottom of baskets.

The blue annuals of spring for color

There are not many blue floral offerings but you can plant or sow them in containers on your front porch. They are Veronica, Forget-Me-Nots and Lobella, when protected and cared for, they will produce perennial growth year after year and bring a sea of blue to the porch.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Wrong Dog, Right Bite.” Several people were waiting for the light to change at the street corner and a dog was waiting with them. One man asked another man, “Does you dog bite?” “No,” the other man said. So the first man reached down to pet the dog and the dog bit him. “I thought you said your dog didn’t bite,” the man said. The other man said, “He’s not my dog!”

“Answer to a prayer.” A couple in a church had a parrot and the only words he knew were “Let’s kiss.” The pastor of the church also had a parrot and the only words she knew were, “Let’s pray.” The pastor suggested to place the two together in a cage. When the parrots were put together, the couples parrot said, “Let’s kiss!” The pastors parrot replied, “My prayers are answered!”

The almanac for May

May Day was Monday, May 1. The full moon of May will occur on the evening of Friday, May 5. The name of this moon will be Full Flower Moon. The moon fact for the month of May: when the moon reaches its first quarter, it will rise at around noon eastern Daylight Savings Time. Other names for May’s full moon are Full Frog Moon and Full Planting Moon. The moon reaches its last quarter on Friday, May 12. Mothers Day is Sunday, May 14. There will be a new moon on the western horizon on the evening of Friday, May 19. Memorial Day will be celebrated Monday, May 29. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, May 27.