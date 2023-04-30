Marriages

April 30, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Bobby Travis Hall, 58, of Randolph County to Norma Linda Zubiate, 53, of Harris County, Texas.

– Jeremy Madison Chappell, 25, of Surry County to Bethany Grace Hunter, 22, of Surry County.

– Eric Alexander Ramirez Montoya, 28, of Surry County to Lizbeth Guadalupe Hernandez, 22, of Mexico.

– Sammy Roland Collins, 67, of Stokes County to Tammy Lynn Hodges, 52, of Stokes County.

– Raul Valladores Cruz, 30, of Surry County to Ofelia Guadalupe Mijes Perez, 26, of Surry County.

– Michael Joe Brintle, 49, of Surry County to Carolyn Elizabeth Rudisill, 50, of Surry County.

– Michael Chandler Shaw, 24, of Surry County to Candace Dannielle Powell, 22, of Surry County.

– Bruce Alexander Holifield, 36, of Surry County to Ivonne Orona Martinez, 32, of Forsyth County.

– Javon Reid Bentley, 24, of Surry County to Kimberly Sue Hayes, 24, of Surry County.

– Christian Saul Nunez, 32, of Surry County to Gina Marie Sieber, 28, of Surry County.

– Cody Lee Wagoner, 26, of Surry County to Kayla Michelle Walls, 26, of Surry County.

– William Gustav Pfitzner, 29, of Surry County to Kaitlin Sarah Jennings, 30, of Stokes County.