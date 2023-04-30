Surry County Most Wanted

April 30, 2023
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Troy Lee Bronson and Elizabeth Marion Bronson to Antonio Garcia; tract 631 S. South Street Mount Airy; $60.
– Sarah Ann Jackson Woodruff to Daniel Ragano, John Neeson, and Ernestine Neeson; lot 35 section 2 Southridge subdivision PB 13 68 Westfield; $240.
– Priscilla Dearborn and Priscilla F. Brintle to Bryson Saige Wolfe; 1 acre, 284 Bluemont Road Mount Airy; $454.
– Pamifico, Inc., Lark Park Elliott, Linda Lampe Park, Danile J. Park, and Thomas Reynolds Elliott to Superhero Watches, LLC; tract Elkin; $302.
– Rhonda D. Boles and James Wesley Boles to Kevin W. Lowe and Jennifer L. Lowe; 1 acre Franklin; $120.
– Kenneth L. Donaldson Trust, Kay E. Donaldson Trust, Kay E. Donaldson and Kenneth L. Donaldson to Janet H. Draughn; quitclaim deed 2.419 acres PB 42 120 Mount Airy; $0.
– Kenneth L. Donaldson Trust, Kay E. Donaldson Trust, Kay E. Donaldson and Kenneth L. Donaldson to Janet H. Draughn; tracts Mount Airy; $800.
– Justin Martin and Tara Martin to Artemio Cortes; 0.91 acres Dobson; $560.
– Susan Mai to Michael Raeford Sumner and Janice Oretha Sumner; 15,183 sq ft Mount Airy; $0.
– Melanie Jean Morrison to Melanie Morrison Irrevocable Trust, David Lewis Morrison, Hollie Jean Bashelor, and Melanie Morrison; lot 13 Gwynwood development PB 6 198; $0.
– Brason Properties, LLC to Shannon Atkins Simmons and Kevin Simmons; 0.810 acres 386 Little Mountain Church Road Ararat Eldora; $28.
– Judy G. Jones and Tammy Morrison to Kathy Jones Lackey; 96/100 acres Mount Airy; $294.
– Nathan Maltba and Emily Wheeler Maltba to James Cook and Marty Cook; 1.302 acres Elkin; $730.
– Justin N. Dietrick and Rebecca C. Dietrick to William Mathews Collins; tract 162 Waterfall Lane Eldora; $336.
– Gilmer Steven Branch Jr. and Joannah J. Branch to Turner Nathaniel Delph; 0.732 acres Stewarts Creek; $210.
– Susan Branscome Arnder and Susan Branscome Beckett to Michael Buck Holler and Rachel Holler; 9.036 acres Mount Airy; $340.
– Melverine Cain Brown and Donette Key Brown, and Randy Lee Brown to Eddy Cabrera; 2.441 acres PB 42 91 Rockford; $82.
– Donna O. Tomlinson to Daniel Wade Spainhour; unit 107 Plantation Place Condominium (Formerly Hazelnut Condominiums phase II) bk 1 217-218, 221, 233, 235, 254, 276, 286, 295, 302, 305, 322, 325, 343; $466.
– Angela Dawn Harold, Christa Ann Harold Burnette, and Michael D. Burnette to Traci Cheek O’Dell and Roby Lee O’Dell; tracts 1-3 PB 41 187 Mount Airy; $550.
– Lassie C. Hardy to Tanner Colby Hodgin; lot 12 Fairfield section 1 J. A. Jackson Estate PB 6 12 Mount Airy; $0.
– Jenny Y. Anderson to Tonya Lundy and Cynthia S. Carter; lot 10 Summer Hills subdivision section 1 PB 15 12 Stewarts Creek; $10.
– Johnny William Hiatt Jr. and Millie Hiatt to Annie Mae Jefferson, Annie Mae Hiatt Holyfield, and Becky Lynn Hiatt Goins; quitclaim deed tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Barbara W. Jackson, Floyd Allen Jackson, John Christopher Williams Sr., and Tammy Williams to Elbert Earl Williams III; lot 15 and portion of lot 14 PB 3 21 Mount Airy; $140.
– Carlton Brown, Nina Brown, Jerry Fleenor, Pauline Fleenor, Daniel Brown, Stephanie Brown, Tamela Couch, Sherry Brown, and Iris Brown Willard to Burnice Ray Brown and Stevanna Brown; tract Elkin; $0.
– David Barbour and Regina Barbour to Gregory Lorinc and Beata Lorinc; 2.733 acres; $958.
– The Money Source, Inc., Allied First Bank, SB, and Servbank to Nazario Gonzalez and Hortencia Chavez; tract; $150.
– Natalie Baro, Kryssia Michelsen Plescow, and Eric D. Plescow to Christopher P. Hammon and Julie Lynn Hammon; 3.66 acres lot 21 Paradise Mountain Estates phase 2 PB 27 6 Franklin; $300.
– Sherri Thompson, Cathy T. Howlett, and Timothy R. Howlett to C. Mark Stevens; tract Mount Airy; $250.
– Doris P. Luffman Irrevocable Trust Agreement and Doris P. Luffman to Mahesh Vithaldas Desai and Smita T. Madhiwala; 13.156 acres; $240.
– Richard Leon McBride and Nancy C. McBride to Michael Alexander McDermott and Sharianne Smith McDermott; 160.43 acres Mount Airy; $1,800.
– Deborah K. Johnson Revocable Trust Under Agreement, Deborah K. Johnson, and Scott B. McClanahan to PET, LLC; five tract Elkin; $553.
– Bent Oak Enterprises, LLC to James Paul Davis and Kimberly E. Davis; unit D5 Country Club Condominiums bk 1 17-19 and 20-22 Mount Airy; $324.
– Foley Ray Bledsoe and Kim Bledsoe to Harley Wayne Vestal; 0.5 acres Marsh; $10.
– Lisa M. Beaman to Tarah D. Hall; 10.367 acres South Westfield; $440.
– Robert Komdeur and Sheri Komdeur to Charlton Heath Foster and Jessica Foster; lot 3 section 1 Miller-Gentry development PB 6 52 Elkin; $520.
– Hallie Faye Slate Crotts and Timmy Dale Crotts to Michael Shane Thornton; 3.653 acres PB 42 97 Mount Airy; $50.
– Mary W. Venable and Monty K. Venable to Tommy Duane Brannock; condominium deed unit 5B Greenhill Condominiums bk 1 73-74 Mount Airy; $440.
– Estate of Randy James Vaughan, Jamie P. Vaughan, Heather V. Jefferson, Joanie Vaughan, and Daniel Jefferson to Daniel Jefferson and Heather V. Jefferson; 1.02 acres tract one PB 13 110 Estate of Randy James Vaughan 23 E 195; $0.
– Ronnie Holyfield and Glenda Holyfield to Phillip Spaulding; tract PB 9 167 Eldora; $18.
– Stephen Edward Puckett, Pamela P. Dickenson, Thomas Marion Dickenson, Melissa Belcher, and Billy Ray Belcher to Melissa Belcher and Billy Ray Belcher; lots 17-18 Farmbrooke subdivision PB 6 138 Mount Airy; $200.
– Tracy S. Webster and Nancy Cecil Surratt to Tracy S. Webster; tract one 1.21 acres and tract two 0.63 acres PB 26 127 315 Simmons Grove Church Road Pilot Longhill; $0.
– John Worth Wiles to Andrew Daniel Walton and Mary Nicole Wiles; 0.813 acres; $350.
– Alvin Leon Engel and Agnes Louise Engel to Alan Levi Engel; lot 16 section 6 Pine Lakes subdivision PB 7 40 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Segway Holdings, LLC to Jarred Dawson Bowman; tract Mount Airy; $130.
– Brandon Phillip Welch to Corbin Phillip Welch; 1.355 acres PB 40 111 Westfield; $0.
– Shay D. Wilson and Alyssa Brooke Puckett Wilson to Dasy, LLC; tract Stewarts Creek; $156.
– Elizabeth Arrington to Gary W. Elliott and Kelly P. Elliott; lot 7 PB 12 57 Westfield; $32.
– Nicholas D. Graham, Kora H. Graham, Patricia Anne Brewster, and Marc A. Judy to Billy L. Elmore and Faydra Ivadean Lackey; tract one 2.35 acres and tract two 1.88 acres Dobson; $430.