Surry County Most Wanted

April 30, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
<p>Roberson</p>

Roberson

<p>Snow</p>

Snow

<p>Cockerham</p>

Cockerham

The NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Dustin Lane Hall, 43, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a felon;

• Jeffrey Gray Cockerham, 45, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Johnny Ray Snow, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, failure to heed blue light/siren, and driving while license revoked;

• Christina Michelle Roberson, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.