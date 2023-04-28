Franklin students chosen for Superintendent’s Art Contest

April 28, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Several Franklin Elementary School students were recently chosen to have their work in the 2023 Superintendent’s Art Contest. Among those are, from left, front row, Oakley Smith, Tina Tran, Trenton Catron-Moore, and Mia Hernanadez; middle row, Scarlett Martinez, Donatello Rodriguez, Italy Gordillo, Josiah Hernandez, Matthew Jenkins, and Caleb Bowman; and back row, Wrenzo Freeman, Bentley Adragna, Natalie Rincon Torres, Giovanni Zuvieta, Peyton Trenter, Emma Edwards, Saylor Tolbert. Not pictured is Lua Hull.