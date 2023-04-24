Surry County Most Wanted

NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brian Lee Tate, 41, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony receiving stolen vehicle, larceny, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods;

• Javier Hernandez Rosa, 26, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Janie Lennette Waller, 41, a Black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny, possession of schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Dylan Michael Easter, 25, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations, who is on probation for felony larceny of motor vehicle.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.