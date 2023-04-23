Real Estate Transfers

April 23, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Doris M. Snow and Timothy Snow to Taylor Ryan Galyean; tract Franklin; $100.

– Jorge Zambrana to Mountain Hideaway, LLC; 2.71 acres lot 13 PB 32 35 Franklin; $1,900.

– Estate of Lanelle Eva Golding Alsip, Heather Denise Alsip, Kevin Weick, Jennifer A. Mahoney, Fredrick G. Johnson, and Lanelle Eva Golding Alsip to Cody Shane Hull and Hannah Elizabeth Hull; 2 acres Siloam Estate of Lanelle Eva Golding Alsip file 22 E 472; $600.

– Jorge Zambrana to Mountain Hideaway, LLC; 2.44 acres lot 14 PB 32 35 Franklin; $2,300.

– Ruth Ann Monday to Wendy Lee Bondurant; tract one lot 8 Billy C. Wolfe property PB 11 60 and tract two tract Eldora; $148.

– Billie Lynn Needham to Ranzie Cooke; 45.316 acres Pilot; $40.

– Dylan William Moats and Amber Marie Moats to Ethan Radford Moats; 1 acre Dobson; $0.

– Guadlupe Castillo to Ruthie Law and Ruth Monday; lots 21-24 block A Grave Heights development PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $502.

– Patty Sue Draughn Thomas to Michele T. Boyles and Mackenzie L. Boyles; tract one 1.14 acres and tract two 1 acre Dobson; $0.

– Sylvia Swift and Harvey Jackson Swift Jr. to Jean Harold; 1 acres lot 2 Mount Airy; $0.

– Estate of Alma McBride Dawson, Vicky D. Bruner, Dwight Bruner, Teresa Venable, James Michael Venable, Andy Lee Dawson, Mary Sue Dawson, Max Dawson, and Alma McBride Dawson to Kandi Michele Lazenby; 2.6 acres Mount Airy Estate of Alma McBride Dawson file 23 E 176; $210.

– Key Haven Corp. to Andrew Arthur Pirrello; lot 12 section E Cross Creek Country Club Inc. residential development phase II PB 9 32-33 Mount Airy; $0.

– Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company to Fourth Set, LLC; 1.24 acres tract one PB 25 72; $1,050.

– The Estate of Dorothy Marie Hyatt, Michael A. Hyatt, and Dororthy Marie Hyatt to Leslie Stroupe Greene; lot 61 Hollyview Forest subdivision PB 7 2 150 Apollo Drive Mount Airy Estate of Dorothy Marie Hyatt file 22 E 774; $460.

– Rodney Brent Hardy and Emily C. Hardy to Lois A. Ross; lot 1 E H Wrenn property PB 3 135 Maple Street; $320.

– SRS Rentals, LLC, John Brandon Oakley, Brandon Oakley and Kelly A. Oakley to Matthew Cody Allen and Taylor Whitney Allen; 6.053 acres tract one and 1.118 acres tract two PB 42 123 Dobson; $692.

– Susan M. Matthews and Allen Dale Lee to Tank Hill, LLC; tracts Mount Airy; $0.

– Ann Elliott Skillington, Joan Elliott, James Kimber Willliamson, Carolyn Williamson, Linda Elliott Hardison, Ellis Hardison, Seth A. Williamson, Eric C. Williamson, Letha P. Williamson, Josh A. Williamson, Kristina Williamson, S. Williamson, Marianne Williamson, and Tad Elliott to JTBC Enterprise, LLC; 60.183 acres PB 42 100 Dobson; $504.

– Thelma W. Waddell and Billy D. Waddell to Billy Waddell Jr.; 2.006 acres; $190.

– Byron Thomas Shaw II and Mary Beth Shaw Revocable Living Trust, Byron Thomas Shaw II, and Mary Beth Shaw to Vann Living Trust, Peter Lee Graham, Katherine J. Vann; 10.448 acres PB 42 142 Bryan; $126.

– Timothy A. Croston and April D. Croston to Velvet Beaver Tucker; 1.545 acres Mount Airy; $790.

– Joe William Lovelace and Faye Lovelace to Danny N. Judd and Laura S. Judd; lot 45 section 1 Forest Knoll subdivision PB 6 186 Stewarts Creek; $234.

– Rodney L. Darnell to K1 Investments, LLC; lot 8 Rivermont Estates development PB 17 1; $420.

– Linda J. Leonard to Timothy Lee Klima and Tammy Lee Klima; 8.53 acres Franklin Bog Oak Lane Lowgap; $92.

– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen J. Lovill to S. D. Jessup Construction, Inc.; lot 38 Saxon Woods section 1-A PB 7 86 Pilot; $24.

– Pauline A. Venable to Alpine Builders, LLC; lots 42-45 block A Cecil A. Slate property PB 3 61; $38.

– Glenda J. McKinney and Roger Wayne McKinney to John Mark Golding; 14.184 acres Mount Airy; $190.