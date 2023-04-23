Marriages

April 23, 2023 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Austin James O’Connell, 26, of Pinellas County, Florida, to Katrina Brook Sessions, 26, of Pinellas County.

– Stephen Mclean Jeffreys, 66, of Surry County to Mitzi Carol Collins, 59, of Surry County.

– Ramiro Gonzalez Lopez, 26, of Surry County to Leyma Galilea Fermin Perez, 20, of Surry County.

– Danny Lee Sidden, 75, of Surry County to Sharon Lorraine Bowman, 62, of Surry County.

– Reagan Watson Hartfield, 28, of Surry County to Rebecca Lynn Waters, 26, of Surry County.

– Justin Kenneth Wayne Lowe, 19, of Surry County to Hailey Leann Edwards, 22, of Surry County.

– Nathaniel Dale Trivette, 22, of Yadkin County to Morgann Grace Love, 20, of Yadkin County.

– Michael Isaac Blevins, 22, of Surry County to Anna Kate Badgett, 21, of Surry County.

– Oscar Moreno Gomez, 30, of Surry County to Nelida Cabrera