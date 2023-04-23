Surry County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Devin M. Broussand and Damon Broussard; granted on April 3.

– Tiffany Cochran and Nathan Cochran; granted on April 3.

– Patricia Law and Christopher Law; granted on April 3.

– Randy D. Marshall and Margaret Ann Marshall; granted on April 3.

– Jessica Reale Chilton and Paul David Chilton; granted on April 3.

– Penny Annette Taylor and Roger Lee Taylor; granted on April 4.

– Gina Mae Giovarelli and Gary Lee White; granted on April 11.

– Tammy Michelle Reynolds and James Larry Reynolds; granted on April 11.

– Logan T. Simmons and Emily D. Simmons; granted on April 11.