Cedar Ridge Elementary student selected for Student Leader of the Quarter for Surry County Schools

April 15, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Grayson Mann, fourth grade, was selected as the Surry County Schools Leader of the Quarter.

Pictured from left, TJ Bledsoe, Tony Hutchens, Kent Whitaker, Grayson Mann, Clark Goings, Dale Badgett, and Travis Reeves.

Cedar Ridge Elementary is proud to recognize Grayson Mann who was selected as the Surry County Schools Leader of the Quarter. Grayson is a fourth grade student at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. He was chosen based on a nomination from the school for his patience and kindness with other students, ability to be resilient in adverse situations, and willingness to give 110% effort in all his academics. Grayson was recognized by the Board of Education at their meeting on April 3. Cedar Ridge is proud of the work Grayson has done to Lead Self, Lead with others, and Change the World.