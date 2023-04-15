Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

-Malinda M. Riggs to Peg’s Place, LLC; 1.255 acres PB 21 124 Westfield; $399.

-Rafael Escutia Bueno to Guadalupe Castillo; lot 61 section 5 Cedar Ridge subdivision PB 12 52 Mount Airy; $264.

-Nicholas Ryan Gordon to Walter Wright Triplette; tract one 0.236 acres and tract two tract and tract five tract Elkin; $0.

-Jenny Y. Anderson to Lonny Tuttle and Evelyn Lachance; lot 3 Myers Acres development PB 16 134 Westfiled; $43.

-Jody Dwayne Rushbrook to Andrea Ragone and Robert Joseph Ragone; 10.29 acres tract one Franklin; $114.

-Homeplace Recreational Park, INC to Mark S. Edwards and Sonia W. Edwards; tract Eldora; $300.

-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Brock & Scott, PLLC, and Matthew S. Cheney to Dennis Wayne Kennedy; 1.60 acres; $0.

-Carport Central, INC to Nicholas W. Beck; 11.522 acres PB 37 71 Mount Airy; $316.

-Jason Samuel Simmons and Maggie Lou Simmons Jenkins to Samuel Dean Simmons and Penelope Inez Simmons; tract 13 Phillips land PB 7 120 Bryan; $0.

-Sally B. Roberts to Jaysen Lane Bolatto and Adam Memphis Balatto; tract one tract and tract 2 acres Franklin; $0.

-Helen Golden Garris to Tommy Lee Testerman and Chelsea Blevins Testerman; tract Elkin; $486.

-Gary N. Hoosier, Teresa Wilson Hoosier, and Duane Howard Wilson to Duane Howard Wilson; 0.201 acres; $0.

-Scott W. Martin and Tina L. Martin to Matthew Blake Martin and Dustin Wayne Marshall; 1.303 acres PB 42 16 Eldora; $0.

-Larry Anders to Lloyd Girton and Karen Girton; tract one 1.32 acres and tract two .68 acres Dobson; $440.

-Elizabeth Ann Sheaffer, Mitchell Thomas Sheaffer, Tommy Dean Brindle Jr, Lisa Kay Brindle Dimmig, and Allison Faye Brindle to Travis Waylon Lawson and Stephanie Renae Lawson; quitclaim deed 1.500 acres South Westfield; $0.

-Cynthia R. Willard to Russell T. Reynolds and Bonnie C. Reynolds; tract Eldora; $96.

-Joshua Adams Casstevens and Amanda J. Casstevens to Ryan Clifford Nieman; tract 0.26 acres W. Pine St.; $237

-Joshua Adams Casstevens and Amanda J. Casstevens to Ryan Clifford Nieman; tract 0.14 acres Toast Road; $83.

-James Christopher Hewitt, Audrey Lynn Slawter Hewitt, and Myra Lynn Lewis to Myra Lynn Lewis; tract one 2.00 acres and tract two 0.469 acres and tract three 0.14 acres Dobson; $0.

-Wheels & Deals, INC to Stephanie Sanchez Colloza and Michael Maldonado Ayala; lot 42 section 4 Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 183 Mount Airy; $250.

-Charles H. Classen Jr and Marion G. Classen to Elk Creek Park, LLC; 7.901 acres PB 34 68 Elkin; $398.

-Sally Bowen Roberts to Carolina Long Arm Bush Hogging Services, LLC; two tracts Franklin; $56.

-Bobby Wayne Bullins and Barbara Bullins to Matthew W. Thompson and Miriam L. Thompson; 0.90 acres PB 42 33 Mount Airy; $0.

-Blanche Murphy and Robert Carol Murphy to Sally Bowen Roberts; 4.840 acres PB 42 132 Franklin; $30.

-Bobby Sanders and Janice Sanders to Bobby Sanders II and Diana Sanders; tract PB 7 72 Long Hill; $155.

-Everett Elmer Dawson and Sylvia P. Dawson to Dirk Royce Hood and Christin Elaine McBride Hood; tracts Mount Airy; $128.

-Mary Lou Allred to Stephen Lee Doss and Debra Bowman Doss; lot 49 section 4 Fairfield subdivision PB 6 126 Mount Airy; $687.

-Margaret F. Shephard to Jan C. Gordon and Larry Dean Gordon; .21 Dobson; $0.

-Estate of Stephen M. Halasz III, Suzanne Rudoll, Michael John Halasz, Elizabeth Halasz, and Stephen M. Halasz III to Knack Fab, LLC; 1.322 acres 176 W. Mount Carmel Church Road Mount Airy; $350.

-Averi Properties, LLC to RAH, LLC; 1.34 acres tract eight PB 12 114 320 West Old Westfield Road Pilot; $1,110.